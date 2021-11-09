Grey’s Anatomy 18 assigns a recurring role to Greg Tarzan Davis

The actor, previously seen in series such as Good Trouble and All Rise, will appear for the first time in the seventh episode of the eighteenth season.

Get ready to meet yet another fascinating doctor of Grey’s Anatomy. Deadline informs us that ABC’s long-running medical drama has given the actor a recurring role Greg Tarzan Davis in the eighteenth season, currently also available in Italy with Star on Disney + .

Who is Greg Tarzan Davis and who will play in Grey’s Anatomy

Greg Tarzan Davis recently starred opposite Harrison Ford and Dan Stevens in the film The call of the forest. We will soon see him also together with Tom Cruise in the movies Top Gun: Maverick And Mission: Impossible 7. On the television front, he appeared with a recurring role on the Freeform series Good Trouble and as a guest star in All Rise.

In Grey’s Anatomy we will see it for the first time in seventh episode of this season which in the United States, on ABC, will air the December 9. Davis will play the Dr. Jordan Wright, a doctor who works in Minnesota where Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is found to conduct his research to cure Parkinson’s. His character is described as a charming and confident young doctor who is always up for a challenge, making him Dr. Marsh’s favorite colleague (Scott Speedman). Jordan will run into Meredith when they find themselves working together on a case of a particular patient.

In the United States Grey’s Anatomy 18 will return with a new episode and a new crossover with the spin-off Station 19 Thursday 11 November. In Italy, however, a new episode of the medical drama is available every Wednesday on Disney +.

