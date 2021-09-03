Grey’s Anatomy 18 stars Kate Walsh, Dr. Addison

The doctor Addison Montgomery, one of the most beloved characters in the first seasons of Grey’s Anatomy and protagonist of his own spin-off Private Practice, surprisingly re-enters the cast of the mother-series. Kate Walsh, the actress who played Seattle Grace’s neonatal surgeon and ex-wife of Dr. Strangelove in seasons 2 and 3 of the medical drama, will return to wearing the specialist’s gown in the show’s 18th season. After the rumors leaked on the web, it was Walsh himself who announced the come-back of his character.

Kate Walsh: Grey’s Anatomy 18 “will be incredible”

In a video released on official social channels from Grey’s Anatomy, Kate Walsh prepares fans for the happy surprise that will animate the 18th season, whose premiere is set by ABC in the United States on September 30th.





Well, well, well … Dr. Montgomery is on her way back to Gray Sloane Memorial Hospital. I am thrilled to be returning home to Shonda, Ellen and the rest of this incredible cast. Wait until you see what this season has in store!

Eight years after his last appearance in Grey’s Anatomy, the gynecologist is ready to return to Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital with several news. According to what has been leaked, the presence of Dr. Montgomery will not be limited to a single episode, as happened in the past in various seasons of the show, but Addison will be the protagonist of a story arc which will take up multiple episodes.

Grey’s Anatomy 18, cast with Kate Walsh (and not only)

Born in 1967, Kate Walsh has certainly not remained idle since Private Practice ended in 2013 after six seasons. The American actress has been very active on television with various appearances in popular series such as Thirteen, The Umbrella Academy And Emily in Paris. At the cinema she was in the cast of Under the Tuscan sun with Diane Lane, We are infinite with Emma Watson, Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller, 3022 with Omar Epps e Honest Thief with Liam Neeson.

The 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy also provides for the return of Ellis Gray (Meredith’s awful mother, played by Kate Burton) and the arrival of a new character, Dr. Alan Hamilton interpreted by Peter Gallagher. There will be no more Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), while the future spouses Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) with little Farouk (Bardia Seiri), the child adopted by Megan (Abigail Spencer), are confirmed.