Grey’s Anatomy 18, the entry of Greg Tarzan Davis in the cast of the famous ABC series

After the recent entry into the cast of the first non-binary character in Grey’s Anatomy, here is a new new entry: it is Greg Tarzan Davis, who will be the young doctor Jordan Wright in the ABC series Grey’s Anatomy.

The American actor was part of the cast of The call of the forest with Harrison Ford and Dan Stevens, and in 2022 will also appear in Mission Impossible 7 and in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the hit action movie starring Tom Cruise.

In the famous medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, Greg Tarzan Davis will be Jordan Wright, a charming young doctor from Minnesota ready for any challenge, which will make him a favorite of Dr. Marsh (played by Scott Speedman). The new character will be introduced in the next episodes of the ABC series.

Meantime, Grey’s Anatomy prepares for the next crossover with the spin-off series Station 19: the episode that will air on Thursday 11 in the United States, entitled “Bottle Up and Explode!“will conclude the events of episode 5 of the fifth season of Station 19, “Things We Lost in the Fire“.

With a constantly renewed cast, Grey’s Anatomy it still seems far from the end. In this regard, the famous producer of the show, Shonda Rhimes has stated that it will be his last word on the end of Grey’s Anatomy when the time comes.

