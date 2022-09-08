‘Grey’s Anatomy 19’ confirms the return of Kate Walsh

Possible SPOILERS for season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has confirmed the return of Kate Walsh in season 19.

Those responsible for one of the best medical series in the history of TV are bringing back one of the most beloved cast members by fans, Dr. Addison Montgomeryafter announcing that hitherto leading lady Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) will take on a limited role in the future.

Walsh recently appeared in a few episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” season 18, but Variety reports that he will return in a recurring role for this final season.

Fans will see Addison first in episode three and then sporadically throughout the remainder of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 as part of an ongoing story arc.

The actress shared the exciting news with her fans on Instagram with a short video revealing that she was already back on the series.

“Season 19, baby. Here we go“, he wrote on Instagram.

Last season, a transplant patient brought Addison back to the Gray Sloan Hospital to reconcile with Meredith (Pompeo) and finally mourn the death of her ex-husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey).

Fans are likely excited to see a classic cast member return, along with an influx of new actors joining the show given Pompeo’s reduced role.

Pompeo is expected to appear on camera in eight of the 23 episodes. ordered by ABC for the 19th season, in addition to continuing to narrate the series.

The actress had previously suggested that she was working with the writing team on ways to continue “Grey’s Anatomy” without Meredith at the center of the series.

With this limited role, Pompeo will now have time to produce and star. a Hulu series about a couple who start having second thoughts about the girl they’ve adopted.

