“Grey’s Anatomy”, a furious quarrel on the set between Ellen Pompeo and Denzel Washington

Washington had been called in to direct an episode of the twelfth season (“The Sound of Silence”), but when Pompeo improvised a line, the director was on a rampage.

In the scene in question, a patient apologized to Meredith after attacking her in the infirmary. During the take the actress decided to leave the script, to make the dialogue more realistic: “(Meredith) She was inca *** a because she had to sit down and listen to these excuses, but he wasn’t watching her. Since we love actors who they make choices, I yelled at him ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me’. And that wasn’t in the dialogue. “

The director’s reaction was not long in coming: “Denzel went down hard on me. Like ‘I’m the director, don’t tell him what to do.’ And I said ‘Listen son of a bitch, this is the my show. This is my set. Who do you think you’re talking to? You barely know where the bathroom is. “

After the scene they did not speak to each other for a long time, although Pompeo reiterated that he had the utmost respect for him as an actor and director. “When you do things with passion that’s where you get the magic and you get the good things. So it was an amazing experience, it really was,” he concluded.

