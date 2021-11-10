Grey’s Anatomy; a series for Alanis Morissette





News TV Series 9 November 2021 – New entry in Grey’s Anatomy

News TV series 9 November 21 – The season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy continues on ABC and in Italy on Disney + (here for programming) and in the USA a new tragic crossover event is coming with Station 19 on air on Thursday 11 November (here the video).

There is no shortage of news in Grey’s Anatomy which in the episode of December 9 introduces the Dr. Jordan Wright played by Greg Tarzan Davis, an intern in Minnesota who hits Dr. Marsh (Scott Speedman) and meets Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).

The life of Alanis Morissette inspires a TV series

Singer Alanis Morissette is involved in the project of a comedy in production at ABC produced by 20th Tv, a family comedy inspired by her life entitled Relatable. But the most surprising news is that Morissette will be in charge of writing the original music.

The first news on the TV series that would be developed by Elzabeth Beckwith with Christopher Moynihan, sees at the center a forty-year-old married with 3 children who was once an international rock star, voice of a generation and of female and adolescent anger. Too bad that today he is not able to make himself heard by his children.

Other News TV series of 9 November

Vasilis Kekatos, winner of the Palme d’Or and Queer Palm at Cannes Film Festival in 2019 with the short The Distance Between Us and the Sky, is working on a series about a pregnant girl in a provincial town in Greece. Maria dreams of being a dancer but the pregnancy at 17 risks ruining her plans and if everyone from the boyfriend to the family shows support, Maria will have to decide whether to carry it to term or not.

Among the news of November 9 on the TV series front also the arrivals of Nat Faxon, Kevin Dunn, Marquise Vilsón, Marinda Anderson, Don Fanelli and Nancy Lenehan in the Amazon series A League of their Own, adaptation of the film Winning Girls by Penny Marshall from 1992. The series is created by Abbi Jacobson also starring and produced by Sony, described as a reinterpretation of the film about the women’s baseball team.

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini join the cast of Extrapolations anthology all star of Apple TV + who in the various episodes already sees Meryl Streep, Sienna Mille, Kir Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker among others. The series aims to tell in 8 autonomous but connected episodes how climate change affects people’s lives.

Jeff Willbusch will be the protagonist of The Missing 8-episode crime drama by David E. Kelley in production at Peacock and based on the novel The Missing File by Dror A Mishani. Wilbusch will play New York Police detective Avraham Avraham who has great faith in humanity. Guided by his own spirituality, he tries to solve cases until everything is questioned.

AMC Networks works on the dramedy A La Carte for streaming AllBlk, in the center a twenty-year-old who has always had a libertine approach to life until she meets Kaleb who, however, is already in a relationship.

