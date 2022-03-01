Grey’s Anatomy: ABC fans showed their great disagreement with the medical drama

ABC’s medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, has positioned itself as one of the longest-running and most successful of the moment. Despite being on the air since 2005, it still continues to captivate its audience with its plot twists, however, this time, viewers disagreed with the drama.

February 28, 2022 8:36 p.m.

At the moment, Grey’s Anatomy is broadcasting its 18th season, but due to the twists in the drama, one of the surprise departures of a character, changed the perspective of viewers of ABC. It was through the social platform of Twitter, where users showed their discontent with the medical drama. Spoiler alert!

On Twitter a wave of comments criticized the plot of Grey’s Anatomy

In the last scenes, the followers of Grey’s Anatomyexperienced the departure of regular character Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood), faced with this decision, Internet users did not hesitate to write their thoughts after the character was forced to leave for three seasons.

Thanks to the romantic story I was having with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), viewers had grown accustomed to Hayes’ presence, and for now the pediatric surgeon is expected to appear in just one more episode of Grey’s Anatomyhaving announced his decision to return to Ireland.

Now that his potential role as the love interest of the head of the hospital has been removed, many users are wondering who will be the next candidate to take on this role. On the other hand, another group of viewers suggests that after so many seasons on the air, it is the perfect time for Grey’s Anatomy come to an end. These were some of the comments:

“So Link and Jo, Cormac is gone and Owen is alive… this show just keeps getting worse. Why does it have a season 19? For the love of God”.

Cormac’s removal after two seasons of falling for Meredith only for her brief off-screen play between seasons is really proof that #GreysAnatomy needs a new creative team. What a waste of character.”

With these comments, it is more than evident that the fans of Grey’s Anatomy Every day they get more and more disappointed in the series, since, in recent years, many of the usual characters have been withdrawn from the cast, causing their fans to be disappointed.

Fans say the Shonda Rhimes drama must end

“Cormac Hayes don’t leave Meredith Grey!”

“Meredith! Forget Nick! Chase Cormac. Amelia, you are a witch and Link deserves much better than you! Bring Cormac back, get rid of Amelia.”

Some fans are clearly more concerned about Meredith moving forward in her career with Gray Sloan Memorial, especially after her recent recovery from Covid. However, there are still rumors that the show is coming to an end even though ABC has a 19th season to start later this year.

Other rumors claim that Grey’s Anatomy It could culminate after its twentieth season, which would become a historical hit on television, after having remained on screen for two decades. It only remains to keep waiting a little longer and find out how this medical drama ends.