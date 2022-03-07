Grey’s Anatomy Actor Richard Flood Reveals New Details Of His Exit From The Drama

After several years of participation in the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, actor Richard Flood made the decision to leave the series, especially for these curious reasons.

The actor in charge of playing Cormac Hayes, Richard Floodsaid goodbye and walked out the doors of Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital for probably the last time during episode 10 of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy. However, there are several reasons why the star decided to leave the medical drama after three years on the show.

Grey’s Anatomy: Actor Richard Flood reveals the reasons why he left the drama

When the show returned in February for its 18th season, it was announced that Richard Flood would leave Grey’s Anatomyafter playing Hayes for three years on the medical drama ABC. Because the character’s story arc came to a natural ending, Flood said that he was actually “very happy” with the way the outing played out.

In the series we saw how Dr. Cormac Hayes was presented with a moral dilemma with one of his friends, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), after he admitted that he had been helping terminal patients to end their lives, and that he needed Hayes’s help to do the same with other patients who were war veterans.

When he was unable to convince Hunt to turn himself in, Hayes decided to quit his job and take his children to Ireland, rather than risk getting into trouble over Hunt’s actions. However, during an interview for Deadline, Richard Flood He was revealing the true reasons why he left the medical drama and his happy feelings for leaving the series.

“Honestly, I was very happy. I felt it was the right time. When I started out, I always thought (sic) that three years at something was really all I would want to do. I’m always eager to see what else is out there and try to stretch myself in different directions and do different kinds of TV and movies. Three years were perfect for me, so I was very happy.”

Before leaving the hospital entirely, her character had a conversation with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), who had apparently been trying to contact him. He was a bit cold with her, revealing that he hadn’t returned her calls because, “If I say goodbye to you, Grey, I might not leave.” But Hayes credited Meredith with giving him hope that there might be life (and love) after his wife’s death.

Grey’s Anatomy: What happened to Hayes and Meredith before they left the hospital?

Similarly, Hayes had a conversation with Teddy (Kim Raven), who was in full detective mode to find out what Owen refused to tell him. It was a good time for Cormac to acknowledge that he owed Owen his life and refused to reveal the secret.

However, Richard Flood said that while the powers that be of the writers of Grey’s Anatomy they put everything into gear, he was on the same page that it was time to move on with his career, taking a big step to say goodbye to the medical drama.