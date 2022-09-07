Grey’s Anatomy, actors and characters of season 19: who is who in the new chapters | FAME
A new season of the hit TV series “Grey’s Anatomy” It will be released very soon, through the ABC signal. Thus, the production season 19 will reveal new events in the lives of the doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, as seen in the first official trailer of this delivery.
In this sense, in the preview published on September 6, we discover new members of the fiction cast, who will accompany the renowned Meredith Grey, Bailey, Owen and Teddy in the television project.
Do you want to know how the cast is made up? Next, meet the actors and characters of the season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy”. Discover, thus, who is who in the new chapters ABC series “Grey’s Anatomy”.
WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “GREY’S ANATOMY” – SEASON 19?
1. Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Gray
In accordance with TVLine, Ellen Pompeo will only appear in some episodes of season 19. In that sense, it is expected that Meredith Gray participate in 8 chapters of this installment of “Grey’s Anatomy”.
2. Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey
The actress Chandra Wilson will return to the series with his memorable role as Miranda Baileyfor which she has been nominated four times for Emmy for Best Supporting Actress.
3. Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd
The actress Catherine Scorson had already confirmed his long-awaited return to the television project as Amelia Shepherdvia Twitter.
4. Harry Shum Jr. as Daniel “Blue” Kwan
The actor Harry Shum Jr. is one of the new additions to the cast this season of “Grey’s Anatomy”. The actor brings to life Daniel “Blue” Kwancuyaa character whose career was derailed by a mysterious family situation.
The group of first-year residents is completed by the interpreters: Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Alexis Floyd and Niko Terho.
5. James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber
James Pickens Jr.meanwhile, will also return as the doctor. Richard Webberan essential part of the team Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.
6. Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh
On the other hand, the presence of the actor has been announced Scott Speedman recurrently, in order to close the arc between Meredith and Nick.
7. Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln
Via Twitter, Chris Carmac revealed that he was at the reading table for the new season of the series, on July 29. Thus, she will return with her role as Atticus “Link” Lincoln.
8. Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson
Thanks to a post on Instagram, Camilla Ludington He let his followers know that he would return to the series with his role as jo wilson.
Other actors of the 19th season of the series:
- Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pearce
- Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt
- Kim Raven as Teddy Altman
- Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt
- Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu
- Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery, recurring only
- Sarah Drew as April Kepner, recurring only
It is worth mentioning that, unlike season 18, the actor Richard Flood won’t come back like Cormac Hayes.
WHEN DOES “GREY’S ANATOMY” SEASON 19 PREMIERE?
The season 19 from the hit TV series “Grey’s Anatomy” will premiere on next october 6through the ABC sign.
MORE INFORMATION ABOUT “GREY’S ANATOMY”
TECHNICAL SHEET OF “GREY’S ANATOMY”
- Original title: Grey’s Anatomy
- First Season Premiere: 2005
- Country: United States
- Direction: Shonda Rhimes (Creator), Rob Corn, Chandra Wilson, Tony Phelan, Kevin McKidd, Jeannot Szwarc, Debbie Allen, Tom Verica
- Screenplay: Shonda Rhimes, Stacy McKee, Krista Vernoff, William Harper
- Music: Danny Lux
- Cinematography: Herbert Davis, Tim Suhrstedt, Adam Kane, Walt Fraser
- Producer: Touchstone Television
- Broadcast by: American Broadcasting Company (ABC)