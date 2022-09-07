Grey’s Anatomy, actors and characters of season 19: who is who in the new chapters | FAME

A new season of the hit TV series “Grey’s Anatomy” It will be released very soon, through the ABC signal. Thus, the production season 19 will reveal new events in the lives of the doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, as seen in the first official trailer of this delivery.

In this sense, in the preview published on September 6, we discover new members of the fiction cast, who will accompany the renowned Meredith Grey, Bailey, Owen and Teddy in the television project.

Do you want to know how the cast is made up? Next, meet the actors and characters of the season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy”. Discover, thus, who is who in the new chapters ABC series “Grey’s Anatomy”.

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “GREY’S ANATOMY” – SEASON 19?

1. Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Gray

In accordance with TVLine, Ellen Pompeo will only appear in some episodes of season 19. In that sense, it is expected that Meredith Gray participate in 8 chapters of this installment of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Gray in “Grey’s Anatomy 19” (Photo: ABC)

2. Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey

The actress Chandra Wilson will return to the series with his memorable role as Miranda Baileyfor which she has been nominated four times for Emmy for Best Supporting Actress.

Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey in “Grey’s Anatomy 19” (Photo: ABC)

3. Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd

The actress Catherine Scorson had already confirmed his long-awaited return to the television project as Amelia Shepherdvia Twitter.

Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd in “Grey’s Anatomy 19” (Photo: ABC)

4. Harry Shum Jr. as Daniel “Blue” Kwan

The actor Harry Shum Jr. is one of the new additions to the cast this season of “Grey’s Anatomy”. The actor brings to life Daniel “Blue” Kwancuyaa character whose career was derailed by a mysterious family situation.

The group of first-year residents is completed by the interpreters: Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Alexis Floyd and Niko Terho.

Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Alexis Floyd and Niko Terho as the new residents in “Grey’s Anatomy 19” (Photo: ABC)

5. James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber

James Pickens Jr.meanwhile, will also return as the doctor. Richard Webberan essential part of the team Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber in “Grey’s Anatomy 19” (Photo: ABC)

6. Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh

On the other hand, the presence of the actor has been announced Scott Speedman recurrently, in order to close the arc between Meredith and Nick.

Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh in “Grey’s Anatomy 19” (Photo: ABC)

7. Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln

Via Twitter, Chris Carmac revealed that he was at the reading table for the new season of the series, on July 29. Thus, she will return with her role as Atticus “Link” Lincoln.

Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln in “Grey’s Anatomy” (Photo: ABC)

8. Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson

Thanks to a post on Instagram, Camilla Ludington He let his followers know that he would return to the series with his role as jo wilson.

Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson in “Grey’s Anatomy” (Photo: ABC)

Other actors of the 19th season of the series:

Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pearce

Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt

Kim Raven as Teddy Altman

Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt

Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu

Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery, recurring only

Sarah Drew as April Kepner, recurring only

It is worth mentioning that, unlike season 18, the actor Richard Flood won’t come back like Cormac Hayes.

WHEN DOES “GREY’S ANATOMY” SEASON 19 PREMIERE?

The season 19 from the hit TV series “Grey’s Anatomy” will premiere on next october 6through the ABC sign.

