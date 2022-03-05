‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Star For Recurring Role

ads

A new character will roam the halls of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum Skylar Astin has been cast in season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy. According to Deadline, Astin will be joining the show in the recurring role of Todd Earnes and is set to make his first appearance on “Put the Squeeze on Me,” airing Thursday, March 24.

The role will mark one of Astin’s first since the cancellation of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The actor starred in the musical-drama comedy as Max opposite Jane Levy’s Zoey from 2020 until its cancellation in 2021. He recently reprized the role of him in Roku’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. His other credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Pitch Perfect, Graves, Hot Air, Wreck It Ralph, Ground Floor, and Girls. Astin’s Grey’s character is described as “charming and handsome with a gentle soul” and has a Ph.D. in environmental science and loves a good spreadsheet. He shows up at Gray Sloan as his sister is a pregnant patient at the hospital.

(Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It’s unclear how long Astin’s character arc will last. Gray just returned from his mid-season hiatus just a week ago, though it’s unclear if Astin will appear for the rest of the season or just a handful of episodes. Details about his possible ties to the current characters have also not been revealed. Astin’s casting comes just after Grey’s in January was renewed for season 19.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all the other doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial for another season,” said Shonda Rhimes. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, crew and all the writers who keep audiences on the edge of their seats week in and week out. And it wouldn’t be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy. for so many years.”

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will see Ellen Pompeo return as Meredith Grey, with Vernoff also set to return as showrunner. Originally premiering on ABC in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running primetime medical drama in American television history. The series has also remained ABC’s #1 show in the 18-49 demographic and also one of the highest-rated dramas on television. Fans can catch new episodes of the show Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Astin will be making her grand entrance into the drama on March 24.

ads