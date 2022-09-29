Grey’s Anatomy: An important fact set off alarms among fans of the medical drama

Grey’s Anatomy reaches its 19th season and a key detail about Ellen Pompeo’s appearances in the role of Meredith has fueled the theory that the end of this medical drama has come.

Since 2005, Grey’s Anatomy of ABC has been a pioneer in its category and has been the one that has remained on the air for the longest time, keeping part of its main cast in which the actress stands out Ellen Pompeowho makes the show what it is, fans cannot imagine a hospital without her and the simple fact that she appears less and less is making more than one nervous.

The role of Meredith Gray in the ABC series Grey’s Anatomy will appear less frequently in season 19

The previous 18 seasons, the character of Meredith has been central and very important for Grey’s Anatomy, however, for the next installment, will only appear in 8 of 22 episodes. This set off the alarms of the followers of this medical drama created by Shonda Rhymes which has been strong for so long and with very good audience levels. So the end, according to this data, should not come so soon, which does not mean that Pompeo will remain until the end.

Despite the fact that so far there has been no official information regarding whether Meredith is leaving or if Grey’s Anatomy is ending, for now we will continue to see her on screen, although less frequently than before. The question would be if the series could continue without its main protagonist in future seasons . In fact, Pompeo has raised this possibility in several interviews, but he always highlights that he has had that conversation with Rhymes several times.

What is a reality is that Grey’s Anatomy has inspired several generations of young doctors and health personnel over the years, so it has become a responsibility to maintain the show and try to bring the best to the screen, reinventing itself with each episode and each new season, including more talent and more creativity in the scripts.

“I think for young people it’s a very good piece of content, and we’re going to try to keep it working for young people, not necessarily with me, this is beyond me,” Pompeo said in an interview in May this year.

Elite characters like Grey’s Anatomy’s Dr. Webber will reappear in season 19

Although Ellen Pompeo is the main role, the rest of the cast has also earned its space in the audience and could keep the program afloat, in the hypothetical scenario that Meredith is no longer there. Since Grey’s Anatomy has not only focused on its history, but on those of a great cast with main and secondary characters.

Earlier this year, Grey’s Anatomy forerunners were confirmed to return: Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber)would return for season 19. The show will also welcome five new actors who will join the ranks of the show as a new quintet of surgical residents: Adelaide Kane from Reign, Midori Francis from Lily & Dash, Alexis Floyd from Inventing Anna, Harry Shum Jr. from Glee and Niko Terho.