‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Another beloved actor will return for the 19th season of the famous doctor series

USA.- It’s always exciting to see old faces return to long-running TV shows, even in a small role. One show that has perfected its mix of old and new characters is the hit medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy.

Past seasons have seen the return of doctors and patients alike, and it looks like the show isn’t veering from this practice any time soon. TVLine reports that the show that recently returned for its nineteenth season will bring back Greg Germann, who played the Tom Koracick, MD as a guest star in an episode that will air in November.

Although not part of the original set of doctors who were introduced at the beginning of the medical drama, the neurosurgeon joined the medical staff of the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in season 14 on a recurring basis, but was quickly upgraded to a series regular lasting until season 17.

During that time, her professional and personal life was observed to develop in an interesting way. She exited the show in season 17, which saw the end of her romance with him. Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), who would later marry him Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

Germann’s absence from the medical drama was not for long, as he returned for a guest spot in an eighteenth series episode. His relationship with medical drama continues as Germann will make his second guest appearance since his departure on the Episode 5 of the Season 19ttitled When I Get to the Borderwhich will air on November 3.

Reports about his involvement in the upcoming episode reveal that Koracick will be contacting the Dr. Catherine Avery, found in Boston regarding a personal matter, which makes things interesting since his ex-girlfriend Teddy you are going through a difficult time with your husband, Owen.

It should be remembered that Koracick had left Gray Sloan to work at the Catherine Fox Foundation, a non-profit organization created by the Dr Jackson Avery (son of katherine) to restore the legacy of the Harper Aver Foundationand that it was tainted by the multiple accusations of sexual harassment of Harper Avery.

The episode will also see the return of Jess Williams, who plays Dr. Jackson Avery, the head of Koracick at the foundation. Both departed in season 17, but have also returned as guests. Williams will also direct the episode, which will also feature the Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), who was previously revealed, will have a limited appearance in the current season.

Germann’s return to the show was first teased by the medical drama’s showrunner Krista Vernoff, who revealed after her 2021 exit that “We’ll miss Greg terribly on a day-to-day basis, but we plan on seeing Greg!” Tom Koracick again!” However, fans weren’t expecting that return to stretch across two separate seasons.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 focuses primarily on the professional and personal lives of the new interns who were revealed in the season premiere. Weekly episodes of the medical drama air on ABC every Thursday at 9 p.m. Check out the season 19 trailer below:

