Grey’s Anatomy: Camilla Luddington revealed what would be the ideal ending for the series

Last week season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy“And fans will have to wait several months for the premiere of season 19, which has already been confirmed and could be the last of the medical drama.

The actress Camilla Ludingtonwho plays Dr. Jo Wilson on the series since season 9, revealed what would be the perfect ending for the medical drama and surprised everyone.

The relationship between Jo and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) was one of the favorites of the public, but the abrupt departure of the actor in season 16 forced the end of the couple.

Camilla Luddington joined the series in season 9.

Season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy” focused on Jo’s career as an OB/GYN resident and also her complicated relationship with her friend Link, whom she has a crush on even though he doesn’t feel the same way.

In dialogue with Good Morning America, Luddington revealed how it would be, in his opinion, the perfect ending for the series. “Can we be on the beach? I feel like there have been too many accidents already. Can we all survive and have a drink on the beach? That’s what I want. That’s my ideal ending,” the actress joked.

Season 17 was almost entirely set on a beach.

The irony is that much of season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy“It happened on a beach while Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was battling covid-19. On that beach Meredith was reunited with many of the characters who have died throughout the 18 seasons of the series. Derek, Lexie, George and Mark they were reunited with Meredith as she struggled to stay alive.

It is important to clarify that it is not clear if the season 19 It will be the last of the series, since neither the ABC network nor the creators have confirmed it. It is presumed that if it were the last season there would be some kind of notice beforehand for the fans.

