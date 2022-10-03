Grey’s Anatomy: Chandra Wilson revealed the mistakes she made at the beginning of the series

One of the longest-serving stars of the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, Chandra Wilson, has revealed in an interview the mistakes she’s made throughout her years on the show, especially in the early seasons where she mispronounced certain words.

Since the first season of Grey’s Anatomy viewers have not only fallen in love with the performance of Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, but also of the actress Chandra Wilson, who plays the strict but caring Dr. Miranda Bailey. Wilson is one of the few remaining main stars in the medical drama of ABCa fact that has not prevented him from making some mistakes.

Grey’s Anatomy: What mistakes Chandra Wilson had in her early days

The actress Chandra Wilson is known to fans for her role as the quirky surgeon Dr. Miranda Bailey, who will reprise her role in the 19th season of the series, which will premiere on October 6 on television ABC. Although she has been playing Bailey for almost twenty years, wearing the gown of the fictional doctor has not always been easy as he recalled in an interview on the Jennifer Hudson show.

As the actress revealed before the premiere of the new installment, she explained that she mispronounced the word “ambulance” during several scenes in one of the first seasons of the series: “The first time I knew it was going to be a road trip -because I’m from Houston, Texas – I had a dialogue that was talking about an ambulance, so when I got there, I was like, ‘I need an ambulance,’ and they said, ‘Cut it out,'” she said.

During her performance, the actress made a “boo” sound when saying the second syllable of the word. She then explained that it took her a while to realize it was a mispronunciation. She only realized it when script supervisor Nicole Rubio came in and asked her to “read the word” several times slowly so she could figure out what was happening.

Grey’s Anatomy: Chandra Wilson tends to mispronounce some words

Chandra Wilson He also admitted that sometimes he still has to remember how to pronounce the word “ambulance” correctly. He also uses phonetic techniques to remember the most difficult medical terms to Grey’s Anatomythanks to creative input from series director Linda Klein.

Despite everything, the star has managed to demonstrate all his skills and stand out for almost twenty years in the medical drama of ABC, which is why it is very loved by all fans. Everyone hopes to see her in more seasons despite the fact that her co-star Ellen Pompeo has begun to withdraw from the program little by little.