“Grey’s anatomy”, chapter 400: trailer anticipates drama, romance and meetings for series | Cinema and series

After almost 20 years of medical emergencies and a lot of drama, the historical series “Grey’s anatomy” is gearing up for the premiere of its 400th episode this May.

Last Monday the 16th, the cast led by Ellen Pompeo met to celebrate this event. The event was attended by interpreters, screenwriters, members of the production, ABC and Walt Disney Television.

YOU CAN SEE: When will we see “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on Disney Plus?

Trailer for “Grey’s anatomy”, chapter 400

Scheduled to air on May 26, 2022, the 400th episode of “Grey’s anatomy” will air as an 18th season finale. The plot remains unknown, but it will feature the appearance and return of cast members Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew. , as the couple Jackson and April (also known as ‘Japril’ among fans). The end of this cycle is already recorded.

YOU CAN SEE: Amber Heard and Camille Vasquez: the lawyer’s viral question about “Aquaman”

Created in 2005 by Shonda Rhimes, “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chief of General Surgery at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Throughout its time on TV, the cast has gone through multiple changes, but Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are the only original members left on the show.

Ellen Pompeo has signed on for season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy? Photo: ABC

“Grey’s Anatomy” will have season 19 with Ellen Pompeo

Last January, ABC announced that it had renewed “Grey’s Anatomy” for a 19th season after reaching an agreement with Ellen Pompeo. In this way, the actress joins again Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., who had already modified her contract for this cycle.