Grey’s Anatomy: concern grows in the cast about what will happen in season 19

season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy It will premiere on October 6 in the United States and the new installment of the ABC medical drama will feature many new faces.

The actress Ellen Pompeowho plays Meredith Gray in the series, begins to say goodbye to the show and it was learned that this season he will only participate in 8 episodes.

The actor Kevin McKidd, who plays Owen Hunt in the medical drama, expressed concern about what may happen in the series. “There is no doubt that the character of Ellen is very dominant and iconic in the show,” he assured in dialogue with People magazine.

“Now there will be room for other stories to be told and I’m very excited to see what happens with that,” added McKidd. However, he clarified that he does not feel that the season 19 be a reboot.

“We’re not doing a reboot, but it feels like the pilot episode where Sandra Oh and TR Knight came to the hospital for the first time,” the actor said, adding, “We’re doing that again and I like being a part of it.” “.

It was recently learned that Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane and Harry Shum Jr. will join the series in the season 19 playing a generation of residents to reinvigorate the medical drama.

Over the years, the series has been reinvented on multiple occasions and we will have to see what happens now with its protagonist leaving the show little by little.

Regarding what will happen to his character, McKidd He assured that “it will be interesting to see what happens because he will receive a harsh punishment for what he did and he has to find a way to get out of the jam he got into.”

