Grey’s Anatomy: confirm the return of one of the most beloved characters

Although season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ is already confirmed, season 18 is currently airing in the US. The medical drama is not at its best and even the protagonist herself, Ellen Pompeo, has already expressed her desire for the series to end because the stories are beginning to run out.

In this context, the return for the second time in season 18 of one of the favorite characters of medical drama fans was confirmed in the last few hours. The actress herself announced her return in an episode that will air during the first days of May.

The actress kate walsh She will return to the series for a second time in season 18 playing her iconic role as the Doctor. Addison Montgomery, in an episode that would air on May 5. The scoop was confirmed by the actress herself through the Tik Tok social network and was later confirmed on Instagram by the official account of Grey’s Anatomy.

“Clear the halls! Dr. Addison Montgomery will pass by Gray Sloan on Thursday, May 5″, was the message with which they confirmed Walsh’s return to the series.

The appearance of Addison Montgomery in the final episodes of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy seems to confirm that the medical drama is reaching its conclusion. However, season 19 has already been confirmed by ABC.

Related news

It should be remembered that the character walsh He had a fundamental role during the first seasons of the medical drama and also during the first episodes of season 18.

Walsh was in Grey’s Anatomy for three seasons before leaving to star in the spin-off ‘Private Practice’, a series that was canceled in 2013 after 6 seasons on the air on ABC.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!