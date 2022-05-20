“Grey’s Anatomy” could see the return of a beloved character

The last seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” have been marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the new romances and also, by the return of old characters, such as Dr. Marc Sloan (Eric Dane) Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Dr. Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh) and more.

During this Thursday, fans of the medical series began to speculate that the end of season 18 could see the return of an old and beloved surgeon who left production in 2014: Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Meredith Gray’s (Ellen Pompeo) best friend.

“Grey’s Anatomy” generated excitement among his fans after sharing a photograph of her, posing with Alex Landi, an actor who plays Dr. Nico Kim, a member of the current cast of the long-running fiction.

“Please don’t play with my feelings”; “what does this mean?”; “will come back?” and “will return“, were just some of the reactions.

Many thought that it meant the return of the actress, however, it is a souvenir postcard that Sandra Oh and Landi took at a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Related news

And why did they share the image now? It remains a mystery. For now, some viewers continue to have faith that this publication would advance the possible and brand-new return of cardiothoracic surgeon Cristina Yang.

Check out the photo of Sandra Oh and Alex Landi that generated excitement among the fans of “Grey’s Anatomy”

It may interest you: This was the arrival of the filmmaker Nicolás López in prison to serve his sentence for sexual abuse