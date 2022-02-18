Grey’s Anatomy: Cristina Yang’s return could be achieved by resorting to an old trick

Now that the rumors about the end of Grey’s Anatomy are growing stronger with the arrival of another season and the hopes of seeing Sandra Oh and Ellen Pompeo together almost completely fade, their fans remember that the last time they saw each other in fiction it was actually achieved through a trick.



The happy announcement by ABC of the renewal of Grey’s Anatomy for a 19th season, it once again brings with it the hope that one of its most emblematic and admired characters by the public, such as Dr. Christina Yang come back for a guest appearance. a theme that its interpreter, Sandra Oh, has clarified ad nauseam, warning that it will not happen. However, there is always the possibility that the producers will engineer a scene that places her even briefly in the drama by resorting to trickery, just like last time.

Grey’s Anatomy fans are reluctant to give up hope of seeing Cristina Yang again

Basically for a few years now, every time the series begins plans for a new season, its fans live with the uncertainty of whether it will go from there. For now, it is not known for sure if the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy will be the last. Especially since its protagonist, Ellen Pompeohas expressed on more than one occasion his desire to end the medical drama, aware that he is a key figure in the negotiations to keep the series on the air.

This panorama has made his followers suggest that if the iconic series is going to close, he should plan it through the front door. Featuring perhaps as many of the most important and beloved characters as possible to have passed through the halls of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital over the course of nearly two decades of the show, the first of these is undoubtedly Christina Yang. Given the firm refusal of her interpreter Sandra Oh, the most desperate theories assure that the The production could use a trick it has used in the past to show even a brief moment of Meredith and Cristina together again.

Sandra Oh spent ten years starring on Grey’s Anatomy until her exit in season 10, and now that she has almost as many years away from medical drama, it’s becoming more and more telling that the actress would rather do anything but a guest appearance on the show. show to which he contributed so much and that gave him so much professional satisfaction. All is not lost, though, as the show has managed to include several nods to Cristina over time to at least uphold her legacy, a resource that could once again bring some comfort to her most loyal fans. .

As you may recall, one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the Grey’s Anatomy series was the funeral of the husband of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), the Dr Derek Shepard (Patrick Dempsey) in season 11. The impact of the moment for his fans was magnified when one of his most beloved characters appeared who had already left the series a season ago, Christina Yang (Sandra Oh).

In episode 22 during Derek’s funeral, called “She’s Leaving Home”, Cristina Yang made a very brief but exciting appearance. However, the heartwarming moment was somewhat marred when it became clear that she was not actually the original actress whom the audience was seeing on stage. The explanation for why the camera never took her face is simple, it was a surrogate with a complexion much like the star who appeared comforting a grieving Meredith.

If Oh ever changes his mind, the show will at least run for a while longer so there’s still a chance as long as this is now that Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for season 19, thus continuing its streak of being the longest running medical show in TV. As long as it doesn’t officially declare its end, one could expect to see Cristina make one final appearance in the flesh to help see the show off. However, the decision remains with Oh.