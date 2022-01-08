Grey’s Anatomy, Denzel Washington talks about the alleged fight with Ellen Pompeo

Denzel Washington told Variety about the story of a bad fight with Ellen Pompeo on the Grey’s Anatomy set. The actor directed The Sound of Silence, a 2016 episode of the ABC series and, apparently, he would have had a clash with the protagonist of the series.

When asked by Variety about the incident that saw him starring with Ellen Pompeo, Denzel Washington replied: “I don’t remember anything! But, anyway, everything is fine!”.

During the Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo podcast last September, the protagonist of Grey’s Anatomy told the event. The actress stated that although “working with Denzel was fantastic”, he “he was exaggeratedly angry” with her one day when he improvised and went off script in a scene during an exchange with another actor.

“Denzel kicked my ass”she told her former co-star Patrick Dempsey during the podcast. Ellen Pompeo continued: “He was like, ‘I’m the director, don’t tell me what to do.’ And I was like: Listen, son of a bitch, this is my show, this is my set! You barely know where the bathroom is.”.

a smiling Denzel Washington

Pompeo said he has the “utmost respect” for Washington, but that there was a period after the alleged incident when she stopped talking to him. “That’s where the magic is, that’s where the beauty is, for heaven’s sake; the actors are like that, passionate and fiery!”, she told Dempsey, adding that it was anyway “an incredible experience”.

Ellen Pompeo, however, has been accused of wanting to flaunt her white privilege during this alleged quarrel with Denzel Washington. In this regard, Tiffany Cross asked on Twitter: “Would Ellen Pompeo have reacted this way if she had had anything to do with Steven Spielberg or Martin Scorsese?”.