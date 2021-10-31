Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo accused of racism: “He’s not okay with blacks”

Grey’s Anatomy, Isaiah Washington lashes out at Ellen Pompeo: “He’s not okay with blacks”

Punctual as a Swiss watch, Isaiah Washington, during a radio interview conducted by Tavis Smiley, he returned to talk about his “tragic” experience on the set of Grey’s Anatomy. The actor, who in the past had already become the protagonist of slanders allegations against Patrick Dempsey, has raised the stakes by lashing out at it Ellen Pompeo. According to the actor’s words, in fact, the woman, for years linked to the black music producer Chris Ivery, would be guilty of some racist behavior. This, in fact, is the story of the former interpreter of Preston Burke:

She couldn’t believe that everyone was more interested in me and Sandra and everyone else than her. So I’m not shocked that he said what he said about Denzel Washington. He really thinks he’s okay with blacks, but he’s not.

Patrick Dempsey and the episode of racism, Isaiah Washington: “He was never kind”

The story of the quarrel between Ellen Pompeo and Denzel Washington it therefore proved to be the perfect opportunity for Isaiah Washington to retrace what happened on the set of Grey’s Anatomy. The actor, continuing with his interview, has in fact revealed that the protagonist of the Medical Drama would not be the only one to be stained with racist behavior. Shortly beforephysical assault, Patrick Dempsey he would have referred to the superiority of whites. All this, obviously, in the general indifference of the production, which continued to oppose it despite its repeated attempts at integration. An episode that the actor has retraced:

Patrick Dempsey hasn’t been kind from day one, but he liked me and one day he said to me: “Isaiah, do you know that white men are masters of the world?” And I said, “Do you really believe it?” And he: “Absolutely yes”.

Isaiah Washington against Ellen Pompeo: “He took $ 5 million to defend Patrick Dempsey”

In support of the thesis that the production of Grey’s Anatomy, at the time led by the black screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, would have ignored the episodes of racism of which he was a victim, Isaiah Washington stated that a source, not mentioned by him, would have offered to Ellen Pompeo a large sum of money to cover up the toxic behavior of Patrick Dempsey. Here, in fact, is how the actor concluded his speech: