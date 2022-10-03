Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey’s relationship behind the screens

The stars of Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, have surprised all fans after showing their curious relationship on video at a popular event on the red carpet of Disney’s D23.

October 02, 2022 7:45 p.m.

Although the actor patrick dempsey quit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy in 2015, he continues to be recognized for his great portrayal of Dr. Derek Shepherd. Although his popularity was obtained thanks to his connection on set with his main co-star Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey. Although both are no longer seen together sharing on the film set, behind the screens they do it a lot, and a recent event confirms their great relationship.

Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey reunite and surprise fans

While patrick dempsey walking down the red carpet of Disney’s D23 with his new hairstyle, he met his former partner Ellen Pompeo and even stepped up to the Yahoo mic to ask his fictitious ex-girlfriend a few questions on Grey’s Anatomy. Fans who watched the broadcast celebrated on the Internet the reunion of the eternal Derek Shepherd and Meredith Grey.

Though patrick dempsey posing as a reporter, was actually present with Ellen Pompeo at a Disney fan event where they were declared “legends”. The pair received recognition for their roles in the iconic series, with Dempsey also receiving this accolade for the 2007 film Enchanted, as well as the upcoming sequel Unstoppable.

“Someone is missing from the series, I don’t know exactly who,” Pompeo joked in a video with Dempsey.

“There’s someone missing from the show who was an important part, and it’s not the same anymore.”

In the video you see patrick dempsey replying: “Justin Chambers“, by which he meant the actor who played Dr. Alex Karev. And these jokes went on for a few moments. While Ellen Pompeo he also said in the interview that he would appear on screen with Dempsey in the future and that they might even have exchanged messages about it.

“We are both very proud of the work we have done. We had a lot of fun and created something truly iconic.”

As for the actor, he confirmed that he had “ideas” for a reunion with Ellen Pompeo on screen and material they could work on. Furthermore, he added that he believes the chemistry between them is largely the cause of their success. Grey’s Anatomy. On the red carpet, Pompeo also commented on his departure, albeit a temporary one. For now, he will only appear in eight of the 20 episodes that will make up Season 19.

Curiously, Ellen Pompeo also mentioned that kate walsh She returns as Addison Montgomery, who has kept fans in suspense during her absence. “Kate is fun, she’s great as long as we have the original actors available. Kate will be there and the audience will love her,” she said. It only remains to wait for the release of season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy this October 6, 2022.