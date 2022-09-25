Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo announces what no one suspected about a possible departure

Grey’s Anatomy wraps up its 18th season on ABC this week. The medical drama was renewed for the nineteenth installment amid rumors that its end is near. Many have wondered if the series could continue without Meredith Grey, and Ellen Pompeo answered.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama on television. The series premiered in 2005 and has been on the air for 18 full seasons, and will present the end of this part of the story with two concluding episodes next Thursday the 26th through the broadcast network. ABC. The series was renewed for a next installment, but Ellen Pompeo doubts the return of Meredith Grey.

Ellen Pompeo raises the possibility of leaving Grey’s Anatomy

Faithful fans of Grey’s Anatomy first saw surgeon Meredith Gray in episode 1 of season 1. The character has remained in each of the 400 episodes of the series, but in recent years it has been talking about his possible departure from the series he has starred in since the beginning.

And it is that both the creator of the show Shonda Rhimes and the showrunner Krista Vernoff, previously said that Grey’s Anatomy would come to an end when Ellen Pompeo decides. It’s been almost two decades bringing the best drama to the screens of fans, and there is no doubt that the interpreter of Meredith has thought about being out, despite the large amount of money she earns giving life to her character in each season. .

While Ellen Pompeo is the main star of Grey’s Anatomy, many have raised the possibility of the hit medical drama continuing its stories without Meredith Grey. The show has had its ups and downs over the years, but currently the ratings continue to be successful. So it might be worth wondering if the show could stay on screen if it were to lose its lead.

Ellen Pompeo thinks Grey’s Anatomy could continue its stories without Meredith Gray

Apparently that could happen. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight about whether Grey’s Anatomy could go on without her, Ellen Pompeo has opened up about leaving the medical drama at any time. According to the actress, she has been thinking about it for a long time, but currently they are studying the possibility of young characters being at the center of the next stories .

“Shonda and I, I think, we’ll see, we’ll see,” Pompeo told the outlet. “Continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge right now.”

“The show speaks to a lot of people, and young people love the show,” Pompeo said. “It’s inspired so many generations of healthcare workers, so I think for young people it’s really good content. We’re going to try to keep it going for the youngsters, not necessarily with me, but beyond me.”

When asked who would star in Grey’s Anatomy without Meredith Grey, the star said they’ll find someone or it might not happen. If they haven’t specified it yet, the truth is that Ellen Pompeo is thinking of retiring. In the event that a new protagonist takes the reins of the series, the production of the ABC drama must consider interesting stories that allow the audience to stay hooked.