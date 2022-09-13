Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo explains whether to leave the series after Season 19

Ellen Pompeo has confirmed that taking a step back from his involvement in Grey’s Anatomyreducing its role in the Season 19 with a view to making other films, series and projects. Pompeo, who began to embody Meredith Gray in 2005 He has been on the ABC drama for nearly 18 seasons, and will continue a batch of more episodes in the new season that arrives this October. The actress, executive producer of the show, will continue to be involved in the gestation and creation of the show, but will appear on stage for a short time. What is the reason?

Grey’s Anatomy has had a changing cast but Ellen Pompeo to stay on the series

Yes, Grey’s Anatomy has seen a large number of cast members come and go over the years, presenting us with deaths, departures, and moments too traumatic to justify said departures. we live it with Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) Y Christineinterpreted by sandra oh, which confirmed his departure in season 10, with some specific mentions in later seasons and even small text messages received by Meredith in fiction. Taking into account that the main cast keeps shrinkingin an interview at the D23 Expo with dead lineEllen Pompeo commented that the new season will continue to be very fun and that, despite the fact that his presence is not so constant, he has not separated himself from the series.







“Always be a part of this series, I’m an executive producer, I’ve spent two decades of my career on this show., is my heart and my soul. Y I will never really leave while this series is on the air“, commented the actress, who denies the rumors of her total and complete separation from Grey’s Anatomy in the next few years. What we do know is that the actress is reducing her role to make room for other products, such as Orphana miniseries in which she is the great protagonist and her parallel projects to entertainment.

While Grey’s Anatomy continue with the classic format of 24 episodes per season, to the purest medical drama, it seems that Pompeo will continue with the production in one way or another. Despite the fact that audiences have been declining in recent years, fiction continues to have a strong legion of followers, with millions of viewers gathered around each episode. Grey’s Anatomy its new chapters will be released next October 6. In Spain they will arrive through Disney +.