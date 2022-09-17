Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Finally Discussed Her Reduced Role in Season 19

Grey’s Anatomy returns to the screen in less than a month when ABC premieres the 19th season of the medical drama. A few weeks ago it became known that Ellen Pompeo will appear in a few episodes as Meredith Gray and now the actress has finally broken her silence.

Grey’s Anatomy will return to the screens with a new season which will be very different from the previous ones. Transmission Chain Series ABCwill premiere its nineteenth installment on Thursday, October 6 and this will come with important changes in terms of the cast of characters and the stories will not be the same without Meredith Grey.

Ellen Pompeo finally spoke about reduced role and later departure from Grey’s Anatomy

The lead actress of Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo, who has remained playing the role of Meredith Gray since the series premiered in 2005, will be back on the show for season 19, but will only be present for a total of 8 episodes. The character will continue narrating the story as usual, but she will remain away from the screen.

A few weeks ago the news broke about the reduced role of Ellen Pompeo in the new season of Grey’s Anatomy. The announcement was a cause for concern for loyal fans of the long-running series, as her character has been at the center of all of the drama’s storylines. Seeing her leave will undoubtedly be a blow to viewers. She though she will remain as executive producer.

Although the news was recently made official, nothing like the voice of Ellen Pompeo herself to confirm her departure from Grey’s Anatomy with season 19. The actress finally breaks the silence about her departure from the series in which she has been the protagonist for a long time. nearly two decades.

Ellen Pompeo assured that despite her exit with the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, she will never walk away from the medical drama as long as it remains on the air.

Ellen Pompeo is aware of Grey’s Anatomy fans’ concern, but feels confident that the medical drama’s writers have devised a plan that will work. Which means Meredith Gray will get some proper closure. She is obviously the main star of the show and the last thing the writers would want is to give her a fatal conclusion.

In a new interview with Deadline from the D23 Expo, the Grey’s Anatomy star opened up about her impending departure and her lack of presence in season 19 of the long-running ABC drama. The actress stated that it will remain a part of the show and that it will never go away as long as the show is on the air.