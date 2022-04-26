Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Reveals Reason She Won’t Do More Intimate Scenes

The Grey’s Anatomy series has always been known for both its romantic entanglements and its medical cases, however, the actress of Meredith, has revealed that her character will not have more intimate adventures with strangers for this reason.

April 26, 2022 7:16 p.m.

Throughout the 18 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, fans have seen the thousands of medical cases the drama has featured, but also the hundreds of sporadic romances of the show’s different characters. However, in an interview with the actress Ellen Pompeoassured that those days are behind her character, Dr. Meredith Grey.

Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo reveals great detail of the intimate life of her character

During an interview he had Ellen Pompeo on his “Tell Me” podcast with actress kate walshwho will make an appearance in the final episodes of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomythe medical drama star made a rather confident statement about what she is willing to do or not do for the show when it comes to love scenes:

“Like now I work with Scott Speedman, who I adore. I really love him as a friend. He’s such a decent guy and I really value his friendship, and I value him as a person, and he’s a great actor. But… there’s a lot of shit I don’t want to do anymore.”

Let’s remember that Scott Speedmanplays Dr. Nick Marsh, who appears to be having romantic moments with Meredith, meaning the two could end up dating by the season 18 finale of Grey’s AnatomyHowever, Pompeo assured that both are very good friends and that he would not like to do that kind of scene with him or with anyone else.

“And I’m very lucky to be able to work with Scott, because I really like him, and that makes a big difference. Would you ever do that to a stranger? As if they just kicked a stranger off the street? No. I can’t do it, I can’t do it, ”Pompeo assured in his podcast.

However, the beloved actress also made sure to point out that her decision has nothing to do with not trusting other male actors. Because they also feel uncomfortable as women to do some of these scenes, so some prefer to avoid doing them, or find another way for fans to believe.

Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo doesn’t want to have intimate scenes with Scott Speedman

Since the start of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomyviewers have been seeing how Meredith has been spending a lot of time with Nick in Minnesota, in addition to the job offer she is receiving to work there, viewers believe that it could be the final stretch of the medical drama, but it is not yet certain that decision she will make and if she will really establish a definitive romance with Nick.

The reality is that many things await fans of Grey’s Anatomy with its 18th season, which will be back very soon on the television network ABC and that you can know the exact date and more details in our next note below.