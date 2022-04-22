Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Reveals the Scenes She Will Never Do Again for the Drama

Grey’s Anatomy will return for season 20 on ABC, but fans won’t be seeing many of the legendary scenes that made this story a fan favorite. Ellen Pompeo is not willing to subject her body to the stress that certain scenes cause her.

Grey’s Anatomy has maintained its success for 18 seasons on the network ABC showing drama, action and a lot of romance. Its actors, who have varied remarkably in the second decade of the program, constantly represent before the screens how hard it is to be a doctor and all the terrible cases that they must attend to in a hospital, along with what may be happening in their personal lives. .

Ellen Pompeo said that after so much time on Grey’s Anatomy, she is not willing to do certain types of scenes

In the 18 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, fans have had to deal with explosions, shootings, ferry, plane, car accidents and endless tragedies that have surely mentally exhausted the drama’s cast of actors. Indeed, many of them after leaving the series have confessed that the experience, although wonderful, is one of the most demanding and complicated of their lives.

And it is that not only have they worked between 16 and 20 hours on the set of Grey’s Anatomy, but they have also had to suffer, even if it is a lie, each of the calamities that Shonda Rhimes and her writers have imagined for the characters of the drama ABC doctor, who have not been able to be happy for more than one season.

of all this gives faith Ellen Pompeo, who plays the famous and long-suffering Dr. Meredith Grey. In 18 seasons, Meredith has had to deal with: a bomb inside a patient, a drowning that kept her medically dead for two hours, the death and contempt of her mother, the death of her stepmother, the hatred of her father, the death of her best friend, a pregnancy loss, the death of her husband and the appearance of a half-sister that her mother gave up for adoption because she was the result of adultery, and lately she almost died as a result of the coronavirus.

Arguably too much drama for one body to take, in this case. However, Ellen Pompeo is still there, unscathed, willing to star in 18 more seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, as long as her pocket is rewarded for it. Of course, with several conditions that make her feel much more comfortable while she brings Meredith Gray to life in the successful long-running series.

Ellen Pompeo says she will not reshoot scenes like the shooting at the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 6

One of those conditions was made clear on her “Tell Me” podcast. She there she recently spoke about the scenes she’s not willing to star in for the rest of her run on Grey’s Anatomy. The reason? They seem exhausting to her and represent a long-term trauma for her mind. Fans had more than enough of this type of scene in season 6 in which a gunman killed two characters and almost took the love interests of Meredith Gray and her best friend, Cristina Yang (sandra oh): Derek Shepherd (patrick dempsey) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

In that two-episode season finale, Meredth Gray watches as the gunman who blamed Derek for his wife’s death, shoots the doctor at close range. The emotion of the moment is what produces the gestational loss of her character, and after that dramatic scene she ends up believing that she is destined to suffer. That perception of her also leads her to make mistakes that not only jeopardize her career but also her marriage.