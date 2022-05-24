‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo Says Meredith and Nick’s Love Story Is ‘Useful to People’

Grey’s Anatomy fans have different opinions about Meredith Gray’s (Ellen Pompeo) new man. But Pompeo talked about why her character’s love story with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) is useful and where she can go.

Nick moved to be closer to Meredith on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Season 18 began with Meredith going to Minnesota and Dr. Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) offering her a job there. She took it and worked there part time while she was still at Grey-Sloan. Meredith reconnected with Nick as he worked at the same place as Dr. Hamilton.

Meredith impressed Dr. Hamilton with her work and he offered her a permanent position. Nick suggested waiting to save Grey-Sloan’s residency program before making that significant change. In the meantime, he will stay in Seattle and work at Grey-Sloan.

It sounds like the pair are in it for the long haul. Nick has met Meredith’s children and friends. Pompeo spoke about the couple’s future.

Ellen Pompeo talks about the future of Meredith and Nick

Meredith and Nick’s relationship is getting serious. Pompeo answered what was next for the couple. “We’ll see… this show really belongs to the fans,” he told Extra TV.

Then he answered if they will get married one day. “I think the idea of ​​moving on or not moving on after the death of his spouse…is a great story to explore and is helpful for people,” Pompeo said.

“We’ve lost so many people during COVID, a lot of people sadly know what it’s like to lose a spouse and that’s a story worth telling,” the actor said. He also talked about what it’s like to work with Speedman.

“I’m very lucky to have him and we’re having fun and we’ll see where the stories take us,” she said. “Our goal is always to try to help people with our stories.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Compare Nick to Other Love Interests

Fans have different opinions about Nick and can’t help but compare him to Meredith’s other potential love interests. Some fans shared their thoughts in a Reddit thread.

“Echoing everyone else’s ‘so boring, blost’ [sic] chemistry comments. I think he had more fire with Hayes,” one fan wrote.

“I had more fire with Nathan. She and Hayes barely had anything,” someone else added.

“He never stood out to me. I don’t know what his personality is besides the transplant and his niece,” someone else commented.

But the newer character is winning over some fans. One person wrote: “Unpopular opinion but I actually like this match…if only the writers really gave Ellen something to work with. They have made her character larger than her life and in doing so have completely stripped away all the parts of her that made her a flawed human being like everyone else. But people who don’t like this pair because it’s not Derek have to accept that he’s gone. Is she supposed to be single forever? Nick seems to be cheerful and kind to her.”

“I guess that’s the least popular opinion, but I like them together,” someone else wrote. “I don’t have the same level of attachment to them that MerDer (or even Mer/Riggs) do, but they’re perfectly sweet together, and he seems like a good guy who can make Mer happy. I definitely prefer it as a romance for her to Hayes (who I would have liked to be her new “person”, not her partner). I think a lot of the reaction to him is overblown.”

