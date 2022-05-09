‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo says you’d ‘pee in your pants’ when an actor was on set

Ellen Pompeo has played Meredith Gray in Grey’s Anatomy for 18 seasons now, so it’s safe to say he’s worked with a lot of different talents over the years. The ABC series has had a revolving door of main cast members and guest stars, with many of the latter returning over the course of its run. That includes Kate Walsh, who Pompeo says is hilarious on set, so much so that you could “pee your pants.”

Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh Reunited for Season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/HmncYRSfAq0?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Scott Speedman reveals how ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ keeps those surprise cameos under wraps

Kate Walsh made her debut as Addison Montgomery in Grey’s Anatomy Season 1, and appeared regularly on the ABC series until its third outing. Even then, Walsh reprized her role several times over the years. Most recently, she returned for three episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18.

Things between Pompeo and Walsh’s characters have always been a bit tense, as Meredith slept with Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) when he was still married to Addison. Meredith’s ongoing relationship with Derek created a difficult dynamic between her and Addison. However, the two eventually grew to grow fond of each other, especially in the wake of Derek’s death.

The pair even share an emotional reunion during Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, when Addison breaks down crying in an elevator. Thankfully, the actors’ behind-the-scenes experiences aren’t nearly as harrowing. According to Pompeo, there is a lot of laughter when Walsh is around.

Ellen Pompeo says Kate Walsh is absolutely hilarious on set

Elena Pompeo | Stewart Cook/Getty Images

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Why Ellen Pompeo Thinks She’s Been Playing Meredith Gray ‘For Too Long’

Ellen Pompeo met with Kate Walsh during Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, but that’s not all they’ve done together recently. Pompeo also welcomed him. Grey co-starring as a guest on her Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo podcast. And during her conversation, she admitted that Walsh is one of the funniest people on set.

“If Kate was on set, you knew you were going to pee your pants, literally, you’d pee your pants laughing,” Pompeo said. “Because you are super funny. Kate is literally the funniest bitch. She is so funny.

With Grey addressing such serious topics over the years, it must be nice to have actors who brighten the mood. Walsh seems to fill that role when she’s around. Of course, sometimes the reunions of the original cast bring up the waterworks too, but it’s probably more touching than heartbreaking when that happens.

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Loves Catching Up With Original Cast Members

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/H2yWC5lQoK0?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Ellen Pompeo may enjoy Kate Walsh’s antics, but the Grey’s Anatomy The star admitted that catching up with original cast members can be emotional.

During a 2021 interview with People, Pompeo expressed his excitement to see Walsh again, emphasizing that he feels the same way about all of his originals. Grey co-stars:

“I have so much affection and love for the original cast. We all go through something that only we can understand. So to be honest, it’s always very funny and very emotional. When any of the original cast members get together, we always start crying and say, ‘Why are we crying?’”

Given how long the group has known each other and the amount of time they’ve spent together on set, it’s probably no surprise that the reunions leave them feeling nostalgic.

“We created something so special together,” Pompeo told People. “That’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

His achievement is all the more impressive because Grey’s Anatomy It’s still going. New episodes air Thursdays on ABC.

RELATED: 8 Embarrassing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Moments, According To Reddit