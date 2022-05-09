Entertainment

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo says you’d ‘pee in your pants’ when an actor was on set

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 8 3 minutes read

Ellen Pompeo has played Meredith Gray in Grey’s Anatomy for 18 seasons now, so it’s safe to say he’s worked with a lot of different talents over the years. The ABC series has had a revolving door of main cast members and guest stars, with many of the latter returning over the course of its run. That includes Kate Walsh, who Pompeo says is hilarious on set, so much so that you could “pee your pants.”

Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh Reunited for Season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/HmncYRSfAq0?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Scott Speedman reveals how ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ keeps those surprise cameos under wraps

Source link

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 8 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Dr Strange looks to follow in the footsteps of Spider-Man’s success

19 mins ago

H&M unveils an incredible floral dress to bare her shoulders!

21 mins ago

Oval or square face?: who are the most aggressive, according to science

31 mins ago

Gal Gadot has her own “Wonder Woman” message to her mom

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button