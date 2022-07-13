Grey’s Anatomy: Eric Dane on the fate of the drama without its star Ellen Pompeo

With rumors of Grey’s Anatomy lead actress Ellen Pompeo leaving, some cast members like Eric Dane have been talking about what would happen to the medical drama without its star.

The popular medical drama of ABC, Grey’s Anatomy, is preparing for the premiere of its 19th season, although viewers are excited for the launch, others are a little nervous. That situation is complicated by the fact that the star of the series Ellen Pompeo is ready to leave the show and has been revealing conversations about what will happen when she leaves. However, his co-star eric danehas also addressed the issue of Pompeo’s departure and the fate of the drama.

Eric Dane talks about the fate of the drama Grey’s Anatomy without Ellen Pompeo

The first actor to touch on the theme of a departure from Ellen Pompeo it was Jessie Williamswho shared his feelings about what could happen to Grey’s Anatomy. According to Williams, she is the heart of the show, echoing the thoughts of her character Jackson Avery, who curiously told Meredith in her guest appearance in the season 18 finale that she couldn’t leave Seattle because of her name. I was in the hospital.

On the other hand, the showrunner Krista Vernoff does not share the concerns of Ellen Pompeo about recycling plots, which is one of the reasons the Meredith Gray actress has said she’s trying to convince them to end the medical drama with or without her. But as much as he may want to end the show, Pompeo re-signed his contract for season 19 last year, which has been raising questions.

However, his co-star eric danewho played Mark Sloan (aka McSteamy) in the previous seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, revealed during an interview for Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show his opinion on whether the show could survive without its namesake surgeon, Dr. Meredith Grey. Assuring that the drama could survive without her, but that it would be for a short time:

“You know, is the show the star, or is Ellen the star of the show? And I do not know. I think at this point, I think I could live without her, but I think it would be short-lived.”

He seems to think the answer is a bit of both, though in predicting that the show without Ellen Pompeo wouldn’t last long, she seems to be putting more value on the star and herself. However, the production information for the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy it is kept secret, because it is not really known what will happen with its history and the other characters.

Recall that at the end of Season 18, Meredith found herself stuck in Seattle, taking the keys to the Chief of Surgery’s office, resigned to fulfilling her birthright. While she is offered a research job that could also completely change her life and her career.