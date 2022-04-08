‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Faces Hardest Decision Since Killing Derek

Season 19 is guaranteed, but the latest move regarding Meredith and Ellen Pompeo’s comments about her future on the show raise a lot of questions.

Grey’s Anatomy has been behind its back for 18 seasons and many difficult decisions. Some of them are taken by the actors themselves announcing their departure for personal and professional reasons, while others are taken by the team now led by Krista Vernoff after picking up the baton from Shonda Rhimes. They could do little in the face of Sandra Oh’s determination to stop being Cristina, the controversial exit of Katherine Heigl (Izzie) or the unexpected fright of Justin Chambers (Alex), but the exit of April and Arizona, for example, was decided from the writers room itself.

It wasn’t easy either to kill Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh) and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) in a plane crash that is remembered as one of the series’ greatest tragedies, or to bet on “killing” Derek Sheperd when it was time to Patrick Dempsey leaving the cast. And now, The long-running medical fiction has been going through a strange stage for several seasons in which its future is constantly being questioned.

While season 18 was commissioned ‘in extremis’ and we spent several weeks watching the outcome of the seventeenth approach without any decision having been made, now it will be different. season 19 of Grey’s Anatomywhich will air in the 2022-2023 television season is guaranteed, but now the team faces a new complex decision. One of the most complex since he decided to release Derek without the possibility of return: Meredith Gray’s departure from Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital where she started working 17 years ago.

Why? Because In the episode ‘Put It to the Test’ (18×15) released this week across the pond, Meredith made a decision as difficult as it was unexpected when accepting the job opportunity that was being offered to her and starting a new life in Minnesota. It’s time to turn the page.

Of course, a lot can still happen in the five episodes that separate us from the end of season 18 on May 26. And even more so in the nineteenth installment. But The reality is that Meredith accepting a job offer 2,500 kilometers away from the city where she has spent her entire professional career can only be perceived as a huge turning point. in the path of Grey’s Anatomy.

The permanence of Ellen Pompeo in the series is also assured despite the numerous occasions in which the actress has commented on her desire to close this stage. In the end, she Pompeo always ends up signing new contracts and, in fact, in the last one she has also become an executive producer of the series, something that she had been requesting for a while. Until now, she was a producer, but with her new position she goes up a level and she becomes one of those in charge of supervising the series.

Although his new functions do not necessarily mean that we will see less Meredith, the truth is that his departure to Minnesota, if it occurs, could be a problem in this way.

Grey’s Anatomy has shown that he can survive almost any character’s exit, but what the march of the most important over the years has achieved is that Meredith has become even more essential. It is the veteran, the only one and what keeps the essence of what the series was alive while the cast is renewed in each installment. If he leaves, the medical fiction would become a new series and, considering that it has been on the air for almost 18 years, it would make more sense to simply end it once and for all.

How long Meredith is in Minnesota and how much she appears in season 19 remains to be seen.but it is not crazy to think that fiction may be working on the transition to a twentieth installment without Ellen Pompeo while slowly separating viewers from the great protagonist.

Difficult stage and difficult decision for the team. Meanwhile, the current season with its five remaining episodes will return in May after a brief spring break.

