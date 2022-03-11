‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Joke About Her ‘Fast & Furious’ Transformation With Miranda Bailey Story

Gray Anatomy continues its long journey. Miranda Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) new job offer has fans laughing, but also, some are worried about her future on the show.

[Spoiler alert: Grey’s Anatomy spoilers ahead of the episode, “Legacy.”]

Bailey gets a new job offer on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

The “Legacy” episode began with Bailey telling Dr. Jordan Wright (Greg Tarzan Davis) that a friend from NASA called her asking for a job. They are investigating innovative devices that will detect anomalies and spatial disorientation.

Bailey said the job combines two things he’s dreamed of all his life, which are medicine and space. She was asked to lead her clinical training, but it’s a terrible moment, given that Webber’s method took a terrible turn.

He later joined everyone to see Meredith Gray’s (Ellen Pompeo) groundbreaking surgery on Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher). Dr. Wright almost blurted out that Miranda was going into space, but she quickly shut it down.

The episode ended with Dr. Wright asking what he plans to do. She said that she didn’t say yes because she can’t decide based on her dreams in her situation. Dr. Wright then surprisingly kissed her.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans joke about Bailey in space

Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ | Bonnie Osborne/ABC via Getty Images

Fans shared their reactions to the episode on Reddit. Some of them joked about Bailey’s new job opportunity.

“Not gray in space,” one fan wrote.

“Bailey to space, space anatomy is coming soon,” commented a second fan.

“Grey’s is turning into the Fast and Furious franchise with this space stuff,” another person wrote.

“Greys gets more and more ridiculous every season,” someone added.

Some fans are concerned that this story could mean Bailey is leaving the hospital. “Are they preparing Bailey to leave?!?! Because if it is, I can’t deal with it,” one fan asked.

Is Chandra Wilson Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

It’s highly unlikely that Bailey’s job offer will lead to her leaving the show. Wilson told Variety in 2020 that she’s not going anywhere.

“I always say that until the wheels come off, I will be there [laughing],” she said. “I think there have been so many versions of when the show would end and how it will end that there is no version right now.”

“I keep showing up when they call me and tell me we’re going to do another one!” Wilson continued. “I would love to see the end of her, I would love to see the completion of that arc, not just as a character, but with the show, but it’s all dictated by the story, as always, but what a great story to be. able to say that I was a starter and a finisher, that’s a very good story.”