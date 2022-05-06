Entertainment

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Think Meredith’s Coming-Off Speech Was Real, ‘Ellen Channeled All That Anger’

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Grey’s Anatomy He is known for his speeches. But a speech Meredith Gray made about feeling guilty about staying at Grey-Sloan felt all too real to some fans, who believe Ellen Pompeo was talking about her job situation.

Meredith Gray gave an impassioned speech on her departure from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: What would a ‘satisfying’ ending look like for the series?

Source link

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Bad Bunny’s references in ‘A summer without you’ – El Financiero

3 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez “humiliated” after this drama over Ben Affleck’s dating app, according to a dubious source. We take stock!

5 mins ago

Johnny Depp movies you can watch on Netflix and other streaming services | Entertainment Cinema and Series

15 mins ago

Everything rotted with Shakira in Spain

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button