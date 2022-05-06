‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Think Meredith’s Coming-Off Speech Was Real, ‘Ellen Channeled All That Anger’

Grey’s Anatomy He is known for his speeches. But a speech Meredith Gray made about feeling guilty about staying at Grey-Sloan felt all too real to some fans, who believe Ellen Pompeo was talking about her job situation.

Meredith Gray gave an impassioned speech on her departure from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: What would a ‘satisfying’ ending look like for the series?

Should I stay or go after Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) find out that Meredith received a job offer in Minnesota. Grey-Sloan’s teaching program was also put to the test.

The episode ends with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) telling Meredith not to come to Minnesota because she’ll only be worried about everyone at Grey-Sloan. Meredith had a lot to say about it.

“I have the right to leave,” he told her. “I have earned the right to leave. Other people in my residency class left and took other opportunities. I stayed. I worked. I investigated. I won awards for that place! I did everything that was expected of me and then some, and now if I want to leave, am I considered disloyal? It’s ridiculous! It’s stupid!

In the end, Nick said that they could wait a few months to save the hospital. Until then, he will stay and work at Grey-Sloan so they can be together. Meredith agreed.

Some ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans believe Meredith’s valedictorian speech was about Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh and Peter Gallagher as David Hamilton in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ | Liliane Lathan via Getty Images

RELATED: This is when ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will end

Fans shared their reactions to the episode on Reddit. Some people found the last scene with Meredith talking about leaving as a goal.

“Why do I feel like this is Ellen channeling feelings about wanting to leave the show?” a fan asked. “He felt very sincere,” someone else replied.

“I definitely said this when I saw it. That 100% felt like she was talking like Ellen and not Meredith. Haha,” joked a third fan.

“I feel like Meredith’s tirade came from a personal place for Ellen Pompeo and her desire to end the show,” one fan theorized.

“Ellen channeled all that anger from when she heard they weren’t actually going to end season 18 into that speech,” someone else added.

There are people who feel that Meredith should be able to go. “Why does everyone think Meredith owes them her life!?” one person asked.

“No Mer being Stockholm’ed by Gray Sloan,” someone else commented.

Fans will have to keep watching. But it looks like Meredith is sticking around to save the show, and the show goes on for another season.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will return for season 19

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ showrunner has ‘new ideas’ on how the show will end

ABC renewed the medical show for a 19th season, and Pompeo signed a new contract, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dana Walden, president of entertainment for Walt Disney Television, released a statement with the news.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, loved by audiences around the world. Whether they see it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” Walden said. “We have tremendous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to uncover new and previously untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, address issues that shape the world around us and resonate deeply with loyal fans. of the next few years.”

Pompeo reportedly got another raise for staying on. It’s unclear if the show will continue beyond the next season.