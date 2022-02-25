‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Favorite Irish Pediatric Surgeon Returns to Ireland

ads

So much happened in the Grey’s Anatomy 2021 winter finale that Cormac Hayes’ (Richard Flood) story, as intense as it was, somehow got lost in the rest of the madness. With the release of spring 2022, we find Cormac faced with a moral dilemma and, indeed, a decision that would affect his family and his work. At the end of the episode, Cormac makes a decision that will change his life. Will it keep him away from Gray Sloan Memorial? Will Cormac Hayes leave Grey’s Anatomy?

Is Cormac Hayes Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Unfortunately, Cormac Hayes is leaving Grey’s Anatomy, but he didn’t come to this conclusion easily. In the winter finale, Cormac, Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) got into a horrible car accident while returning a donor heart to Megan Hunt’s (Abigail Spencer) son Farouk (Bardia Seiri). His vehicle ended up on the edge of a cliff! Teddy got out, heart in hand, but Cormac and Owen were trapped. Owen insisted that Cormac get out, but not before revealing a disturbing secret.

Source: ABC (fixed video)

Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes trapped in the car

Outside of the hospital, Owen has been working with a terminally ill soldier named Noah (Johnny Rey Diaz). He told Cormac: “I gave Noah Young the drugs he needed to die, I promised him that he would give the same drugs to three other dying soldiers.” Owen then made Cormac promise that he would help those soldiers take their own lives.

Fortunately, Teddy returned to the hospital with the heart, which was bruised but still usable. Owen was saved, but his injuries ended up being extensive. Before Cormac could see Owen, he had a conversation with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) as she assessed his injuries. She asked for her opinion on mercy killings. Meredith said her first response is always “do no harm.”

Source: ABC

Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes with Ellen Pomeo as Meredith Gray

Once out of surgery, Cormac visited Owen to address what was said in the car. Owen immediately told Cormac to forget what he told him, explaining that Noah had qualified for physician-assisted death, but that the other three soldiers did not live in states that legally allowed death with dignity. Yes, Owen made them a promise, but he also broke the law and asked Cormac to do the same. Regardless of why Owen did it, Cormac insisted that Owen “tell the truth so I don’t have to.”

Did Cormac report what Owen did?

Before starting the day, Cormac stops by to chat with Chief of Surgery Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), presumably to share with her what Owen did and what he asked of Cormac.

But before she can say anything, Miranda talks about the Hunt family and who Owen is as a person. She talks about the family’s service and reveals that her mother was a nurse in the army.

It will take me longer to get over Cormac Hayes than it would be to get over my first serious relationship.

— Jooowwwdii (@Hayesbbb) February 25, 2022 Source: Twitter/@Hayesbbb

“Owen Hunt is one of the best men I know,” he tells Cormac. As he lavishes praise on Owen, Cormac’s face changes. It is clear that he has changed his mind. Interrupting Miranda, Cormac says, “Dr. Bailey, I have to give you my warning.” Apologizing to her, he says that her children are not doing well in Seattle and that moving back to Ireland would be best for the family.

Ultimately, Cormac knows that while what Owen was doing was illegal, it was the right thing to do. And for him, the right thing to do is to leave.

ads