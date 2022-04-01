Grey’s Anatomy fans still don’t know everything about the newer characters. Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) joined the show in season 16. The last episode revealed his unfortunate family history.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Grey’s Anatomy episode “Road Trippin.”]

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Introduced Winston’s Brother

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17: Ellen Pompeo Teases Her ‘Favorite New Couple’ and Will Thrill You With Cast Changes

The episode “Road Trippin” showed Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Winston preparing to perform Ross’s procedure on a young girl. It’s state-of-the-art heart surgery that only a few have done before. Maggie’s patient is a girl, which makes it even more unique. The girl’s family drove from Boston because it was too risky to fly.

Winston’s brother Wendell (Rome Flynn) also surprised him just before the surgery. He apologized for not attending his wedding, but revealed that he has a job as a medical sales representative.

Wendell later spoke with Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), who was temporarily acting as Chief of Surgery, to introduce him to drone technology that could carry a defibrillator. Owen seemed impressed, but Winston took offense. He pushed Wendell aside and discovered that his brother got the job using his name and lying, saying he knew Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.).

Winston was furious at this and was about to give up the surgery. Maggie asked him if he was in the right frame of mind to do it, and he revealed his tragic backstory.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Finally Reveals Dr. Winston Ndugu’s Tragic Backstory

Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu and Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ | Richard Cartwright via Getty Images

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17: Why Winston and Maggie Will Be Your New Favorite Couple

Winston revealed why he was so mad at his own family. “My mom had cancer,” Winston told Maggie. “Wendell and my dad went crazy on the outside. Wendell got into fights with anyone he came across, and my father drank and threw money away. He landed in jail a couple of times. Even after everything he put us through over the years, Mom forgave him and she would use her treatment money to rescue him.”

Winston admitted that he was freaking out, but he kept it to himself and started having panic attacks. He nearly lost his scholarship and blamed his family for it. The doctor said that he will not allow his brother to affect him again.

The married couple did the surgery together. Fortunately, they were successful in the end and Winston had a few words for his brother.

Who is Rome Flynn?

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Even Maggie-Hating Fans Think She Deserves Better Than Jackson

This isn’t Flynn’s first Shondaland role. He previously played Gabriel Maddox in seasons 5 and 6 of How to get away with murder. His character was a law student of Annalize (Viola Davis) and the son of Sam Keating (Tom Verica).

It is not clear if Flynn will have more episodes in Grey’s Anatomy. But the end of the new episode shows that the brothers plan to spend more time together, with Winston even introducing Wendell to more doctors. So fans may be able to see that.