Grey’s Anatomy: For this reason Ellen Pompeo confessed that she has seen few episodes

The protagonist and interpreter of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), recently confessed that she has only seen a few episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, one of the longest-running and most successful medical dramas on ABC television. You will not believe the reason!

February 27, 2022 6:04 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy hit the screens ABC With the renewal of its season 19, with it new news came, including the leading star of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), admitted the reason why she has only seen a few episodes of the medical drama that made her famous.

The interpreter of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) confessed why she does not see her projects

this drama of ABC, began to debut since 2005 and since then, it has been on the air for more than 15 years, since then obtaining hundreds of awards and Emmy nominations in the past. As we well know, this story tells the life of professionals in the fictional Gray Sloan Memorial hospital.

As is normal in a drama as long as it is Grey’s Anatomy, we’ve seen a lot of actors come in and out of the series. This drama is currently broadcasting its 18th season, and, in addition, it also presents the return of some relevant characters, such as Dr. Megan Hunt (abigail spencer) and Dr. Ellis Gray (Kate Burton).

To the surprise of many, the actor Jessie Williamsrecently confessed that he is open to the possibility of returning as Jackson Avery, after his last appearance in season 17. In January of this new year, the production of ABC also confirmed season 19, so possibly the cast will be expanded.

As previously mentioned, there are several news that have excited the fans of this production of Shonda Rhimeswhat’s more, Ellen Pompeo In a new interview she mentioned that despite having been playing Meredith Gray all this time, and having appeared in 392 episodes in 18 seasons, she has personally seen a minimal number of episodes.

Ellen Pompeo will continue to work on Grey’s Anatomy for another season

“I haven’t really seen most of them, I’ve only seen a handful. The few times I directed, I went back and watched some old episodes. My intention is always to maintain the spirit of the early days. That’s really the hard work, it’s trying to keep that kind of DNA, which is hard, but it gives us a goal to at least strive for.”

This decision of the actress is understandable, since the professional has spent most of her time in the recording studios, the most logical thing is that in her free time she dedicates herself to enjoying it with her family. Ellen Pompeo She is not the only actress who avoids seeing her own interpretations, it is also the case of the interpreter of Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln) on The Walking Dead.