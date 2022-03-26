Grey’s Anatomy: For this reason the children of Shonda Rhimes have not seen the medical drama

ABC’s medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, has become one of the most watched phenomena in television history, and it’s not for less, because its years on the air make up for it and position it as one of the leaders of the screens.

It is well known that Shonda Rhimesworks as producer and screenwriter of the successful drama Grey’s Anatomythe medical series broadcast on the television screens of ABC. Although his debut began in 2005, he still continues to give a lot to talk about with the stories broadcast on screens.

Shonda Rhimes finally revealed the concern of the series

Thanks to its success, recently, Shonda Rhimes confessed that she is more than happy that her 19-year-old daughter has never seen or been interested in the current medical drama. At Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, in addition to seeing medical case stories based on real life, there are also romantic moments between her favorite characters.

Since then, Grey’s Anatomy It has been very well received by critics, which is why they have won countless award nominations on different occasions, taking home the People’s Choice Awards for Best Drama several times. In short, the medical drama is a giant of television, which is becoming more successful every day thanks to its solid writing, cast and production.

Although romance is never lacking in Grey’s Anatomy, the truth is that sexuality is not far away either, it is always present front and center. Even from episode 1 of the first season, there were intimate moments between the protagonists Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek Shepherd (patrick dempsey).

Later, fans of ABC and of Grey’s Anatomymeet Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez), possibly one of the most sexually evolved characters on the show. For this type of issues, it is that the producer Shonda Rhimes he is glad that his daughter is not interested in the series.

The producer of Grey’s Anatomy is happy that her eldest daughter is not interested in the series

In a recent interview, Shonda Rhimes described her daughter’s horrified reaction to the show her mother wrote about sex, since all of her friends have watched several times Grey’s Anatomy. In the case of Rhimes, many could feel insulted by this reaction of her daughter, but her feelings were quite the opposite, she is really relieved that the young woman is not a lover of the series. So were her words:

“My youngest daughters are 8 and 9, so they’re too young to watch or even care, which is good. And I have a 19-year-old girl who finds it horrible that I wrote a show that all of her friends loved. they have seen several times, so she has never seen it.”