“Grey’s anatomy”: how many days does it take to see all the episodes of the series? Season 18 Shonda Rhimes | answers

Thanks to its interesting and captivating drama, “Grey’s Anatomy”, the longest running medical prime time series in history, has managed to gather thousands of fans around the world. The fiction created by Shonda Rhimes has been on the air for more than 15 years and due to its success it is expected that the 19th season will premiere in the first months of 2023.

This series, which first aired in 2005, has undergone many changes over the years. Of its original cast, only three actors remain: Chandra Wilson, who plays Miranda Bailey; James Pickens Jr., who plays Richard Webber; and, of course, its protagonist Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey).

How many episodes does “Grey’s Anatomy” have?

In his 18 seasons, this medical series has aired a total of 396 episodes, plus five specials: “Straight to the heart”, “Under pressure”, “complications of the heart”, “Every moment counts” and “Come rain or shine”.

Season number of episodes Season 1 9 Season 2 27 Season 3 25 Season 4 17 Season 5 24 Season 6 24 Season 7 22 Season 8 24 Season 9 24 Season 10 24 Season 11 25 Season 12 24 Season 13 24 Season 14 24 Season 15 25 Season 16 twenty-one Season 17 17 Season 18 16*

It should be noted that the last season is not over yet. The 17th episode called “I’ll cover you” is about to be released, which will become the 397th episode of the series.

How many days does it take to watch all the episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy”?

To be able to see all the episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” released so far, a total of 16 days and 12 hours approximately, as long as it is seen without stopping.

However, if we take into account the sleep time, you can watch the entire series in 25 days. Of course, if it is seen at different times, it could double.

Where to watch “Grey’s Anatomy”?

After the series was pulled from Netflix, “Grey’s anatomy” is available on the Amazon Prime platform until season 17 and on Star+ until season 18.

What is the series “Grey’s anatomy” about?

This series tells the story of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), the daughter of an eminent surgeon, who lands a position as an intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. In that place she will share personal experiences with other residents and supervisors, including the doctor Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

What will happen in the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy?

According to ABC, season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” “will explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved new and returning characters.”

However, we can assume that like Season 18, Cycle 19 of the series will take place in a fictional post-COVID-19 world.