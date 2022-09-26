‘Grey’s Anatomy’ introduces its new generation of doctors in the first preview of its 19th season

Grey’s Anatomy has released the first trailer for its 19th season on ABC. The last one, until further notice, which will have the continued presence of its leading actress, Ellen Pompeo, which will dramatically reduce your screen time leading up to your next goodbye. In fact, it is expected that she will only appear in the first six to return to the fore in May to participate in the final stretch of the season.







At this time, his character, Meredith Gray, will seek to clear up his situation with Nick (Scott Speedman) while welcoming a batch of rookie doctors, as can be seen in the trailer. These new characters will be in charge of filling the gap for Meredith when she leaves Gray Sloan. They will do so with the help, among others, of Bailey (Chandra Wilson) who is back despite submitting his resignation at the end of the previous season.

Ellen Pompeo, meanwhile, will executive produce and will star in the Hulu new miniseries based on the true case of Kristine Barnett and Michael Barnett