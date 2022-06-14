‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jesse Williams responds if the series could continue without Ellen Pompeo

the cast of Gray Anatomy has changed over time. But the main star has remained the same. Jesse Williams, who played Jackson Avery, discussed whether the show could go on without Ellen Pompeo playing Meredith Grey.

Ellen Pompeo Talks About Possibly Finding a New 'Grey's Anatomy' Star

Season 1 began with Meredith Grey’s first day in the hospital. There were high expectations of her because of her successful mother. So it’s hard to imagine the show without her, but Pompeo said it’s possible.

“Trying to reinvent the show and continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge right now, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people and young people love the show,” Pompeo told Entertainment Tonight.

She was then asked if they would find someone to replace her if she left. “We’ll find someone, maybe, or we won’t,” Pompeo replied. So there are many possibilities.

Jesse Williams Says ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Is Unlikely To Continue With Ellen Pompeo

There are many theories about the future of the medical show. Williams told Access Hollywood if he thinks Grey’s Anatomy can exist without Meredith.

“I don’t know, it would be a different show,” he said. “She is the heart of that show, she is Grey, so unlikely. She doesn’t work there anymore, so it doesn’t matter what she thinks.”

Although Williams is no longer fully cast, she did appear in the season 18 finale. The season prepared fans for the possibility that Meredith might one day leave.

Meredith Gray has plans to move from Seattle

Meredith split her time in Season 18 between Seattle and Minnesota. He was leading a team to research a cure for Parkinson’s disease while doing his job at Gray Sloan. Meredith’s team was successful and he was offered a position to stay in Minnesota.

There’s another reason Meredith is drawn to Minnesota. She began a serious relationship with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). He has been very supportive of Meredith staying at Gray Sloan long enough to make things right. He even offered to work with her at the hospital until she was ready to move out.

Meredith considered taking the job, which upset Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). The season ended with Bailey resigning due to pressure at work. Jackson Avery then asked Meredith to take over as Chief of Surgery.

Meredith wasn’t happy about this since she was dating. But it seems that the next season will focus on saving the teaching program of the hospital that was closed. Fans will have to wait to see if season 19 will be Meredith’s last.

