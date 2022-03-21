Grey’s Anatomy: Jesse Williams revealed the real reason he left the series

YES well season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ has already been confirmed, in Latin America season 18 is just being broadcast. The medical drama is not at its best and even the protagonist herself, Ellen Pompeo, has already expressed her desire for the series to end because the stories are beginning to run out and there is nothing interesting to tell.

Over the years, many cast members of the medical drama have left the series amid major scandals. It was not the case Jessie Williamswho played Jackson Avery on the series and said goodbye to his character at the end of season 17 after 12 years on the show.

The williams exit of the series generated great unease among fans of the medical drama, as he played one of the most beloved characters on the show. However, a week before the end of season 17, the actor announced that he would leave the series to dedicate himself to doing theater on Broadway.

One year after his departure, Williams finally revealed the real reason why he left the series and it has nothing to do with his desire to do theater. According to him in an interview with The New York Times, she left the medical drama because his character had been isolated and his story had already lost its meaning.

Related news

In addition, he clarified that his character made him feel too safe and protected and that he did not want to be pigeonholed forever in ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘.

“I knew that as I was preparing my exit, the next thing I would do was going to be terrifying. I needed to get out of my comfort zone and go to a place that was unknown to me,” he explained.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!