Grey’s Anatomy: Justin Chambers spoke about his new role after Alex Karev

Grey’s Anatomy kept Justin Chambers as one of the original cast members until season 16. Since he stepped down from the role of Alex Karev in the ABC drama, the actor has not appeared on screen anymore until now that he has a new role.

May 05, 2022 9:38 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomythe longest-running medical drama of all time on television that premiered in 2005 and is still airing through the broadcast network ABCis concluding season 18, which has an end scheduled for Thursday, May 26, bringing back two characters from the past.

Justin Chambers compared his role as Alex Karev on Grey’s Anatomy to the new role in The Offer

Throughout its run, the hit medical show has featured many characters. The last member of the original cast to come out of Grey’s Anatmy is Justin Chamberswho was playing Dr. Alex Karev until season 16 of the ABC series, when he abruptly left behind the scenes and said goodbye through a letter.

Without a doubt, Alex Karev is one of the iconic characters of the medical drama most remembered by Grey’s Anatomy fans. Since Justin Chambers left the ABC series in 2020, the actor has not been seen on screen again. However, he stars as he has just returned to television, but in a very different role than Meredith Grey’s friend (Ellen Pompeo) who walked the halls of Gray Sloan for 16 seasons.

Justin Chambers is back playing the iconic movie actor The Godfather, Marlon Brandoin the new biographical miniseries of the streaming platform Paramount +, The Offer, which premiered on April 28 with the first three episodes. In a recent interview, the former Grey’s Anatomy actor touched on how different his new role is from Alex Karev.

Former Grey’s Anatomy actor playing Marlon Brando in The Offer

Recall that the miniseries The Offer tells the story of producer Albert S. Ruddy while developing the famous movie ‘The Godfather’ in the early 70’s, where the legendary Hollywood actor Marlon Brando had the lead role. In the miniseries, it is him whom Justin Chambers plays.

“They used to call me ‘Baby Brando,'” he said, according to USA Today. “I looked more like him when I was young and when he was younger. So I hadn’t heard the ‘Baby Brando’ reference in quite some time.”

Justin Chambers also drew a comparison between Grey’s Anatomy’s Alex Karev and Marlon Brando’s on The Offer. Two roles that are very different and developed for different programs, but there is no doubt that with his talent once again the former medical drama star did an excellent job. However, he also claimed that he will never measure up to Marlon Brando.