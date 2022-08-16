Grey’s Anatomy: Kevin McKidd reacts to the absence of Ellen Pompeo in season 19

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premieres in October. And with this installment, fans of the ABC drama will notice the absence of Meredith Grey, due to the fact that she will only appear in a handful of episodes. Kevin McKidd, interpreter of Owen Hunt, had something to say.

August 15, 2022 10:28 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television. The series has been on the air since it began in 2005 and on October 6 it will reach its 19th season through the transmission network. ABC. The series that stars Ellen Pompeo From the start, she’s coming with some big changes, and the biggest of these has to do with the curtailment of her role as Meredith Grey, everyone’s favorite iconic surgeon.

Meredith Gray will appear in 8 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 19

Grey’s Anatomy fans are preparing to welcome the new members who join the cast of the 19th season of the series. They are five new residents who arrive at Gray Sloan to participate in the educational program that will now be in charge of Meredith Grey, after the resignation of Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) at the end of the last delivery.

There’s no doubt that it will be hard for loyal Virgin River fans to get used to not seeing Meredith Gray immersed in the show’s storylines, but the purpose of the change in direction the Shonda Rhimes-created show is taking is to give space. to the arcs of other characters.

The successful series continues to be a ratings success for ABC, and we must be sure that Grey’s Anatomy will continue without Meredith Grey, who will appear in only eight episodes of season 19, but will continue with her voice narrating each one. of the stories of the new installment.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Premiere Will Feel Like When Cristina Yang’s Arrival On ABC Drama According To Kevin McKidd

To many Grey’s Anatomy fans it may seem like the show is getting a reboot, but this is something Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt, sees differently. During a recent interview with People, the actor had something to say about it.

“Definitely the character [de Pompeo] he’s such a dominant and iconic character on the show,” McKidd told People. It’s definitely going to make some room for different stories to be told. So I think everyone’s excited about that.”

“We’re not rebooting, but it’s definitely that pilot episode when Sandra Oh and TR Knight first walked into the hospital,” he said. “We’re doing that again. And it’s very exciting to feel like we’re all a part of it.”

Newcomers to Grey’s Anatomy are Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane Y Harry Shum Jr.who landed regular roles on the 19th season of the ABC series, forming a new era of interns after season 18 left the residency show shuttered, leading to many questions about the series’ future.