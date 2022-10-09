Grey’s Anatomy: Krista Vernoff responds if Ellen Pompeo leaves the drama forever

Grey’s Anatomy premiered its 19th season last Thursday on ABC, but with the announcement that Ellen Pompeo will have a reduced role to appear as Meredith Gray for just 8 episodes, there is some question as to whether the actress will be gone for good in this very installment.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television. The series premiered in 2005 through the transmission chain ABC and returned to the screens last week with the premiere of season 19. An installment that represents a new beginning for the successful series, with new characters and other stories.

Showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy referred in an interview about whether Ellen Pompeo is leaving forever with season 19

Season 19 is finally here and fans already have the idea in mind that they will be able to see Meredith Gray in just eight episodes of the new installment of Grey’s Anatomy. Ever since it was revealed that Ellen Pompeo would be reducing her role in the series, there have been questions regarding her future on the show.

Ellen Pompeo He will only appear in 8 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 19. The actress who has starred in the show since the beginning, she is immersing herself in another project on the streaming platform. Huluwhich keeps fans wondering if the production of the drama plans to fire her permanently.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 aired on Thursday night, and there was no sign that Meredith Grey’s arc was slowing down. Fans saw the character working as the head of the hospital, which means that there was a considerably different dynamic than what has been thought since the exit announcement.

In this sense, during a new interview that came to light through Deadline immediately after the premiere of season 19, the showrunner of the medical drama, Krista Vernoff, was asked if this would be the last season with Meredith. Although he said he had no answer for that, he made it clear that it will always be up to Ellen Pompeo whether or not she leaves with this installment.

“[Pompeo] She’s got some new projects on the horizon that she’s really excited about, but Grey’s Anatomy is her heart, she keeps saying it’s her heart, so we’ll see,” Krista Vernoff shared.

Krista Vernoff said that the final departure of Ellen Pompeo from Grey’s Anatomy will depend on the decision of the actress and that they did not plan to close their arc with the end of season 19

In the same interview, when asked if the season 19 finale was being planned as a sendoff for Meredith Grey, Vernoff’s response was mixed. This could mean that the closure of her arc could occur before the conclusion of the installment that has just started on ABC, or that Ellen Pompeo will continue as a recurring in the possible next installments of the drama.

“The end of this season? No,” Vernoff said.

Now, that could mean that a conclusion to Meredith’s arc could be planned before the season finale, or it could just mean that Pompeo will continue to go in and out of the series. Recall that the actress has reiterated that the program can continue without her.