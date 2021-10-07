News

Grey’s Anatomy, Krista Vernoff talks about the series finale

As reported by People, Krista Vernoff, showrunner of the series, said: “Every year I develop new ideas”

For eighteen seasons Ellen Pompeo plays the role of Meredith Gray thrilling audiences all over the world with one of the most famous and popular productions. In the past few hours People re-launched the statements made by Krista Vernoff, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner, on the podcast At Home with the Creative Coalition.

Krista Vernoff: “Every year I develop new ideas”

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo talks about the fight with Denzel Washington

The showrunner talked about her work for the season finale and how things have changed over the years: “I have something in mind, but things change. I had some ideas during the first seven seasons, I proposed them to Shonda and she said ‘This is an idea for the eighth season’. Which means this is the idea for the show’s final season. And now, we’ve come a long way from the eighth season, we’ve come to the eighteenth. So your idea of ​​how characters evolve changes every year ”.

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, the trailer for the long-awaited crossover

Finally, the showrunner concluded: “Every year I don’t know if I’m writing the last season of the show, really. I develop new ideas every year. If it were to end this year, what would it be like? ”.

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo's quarrel with Denzel Washington

Grey's Anatomy, Katherine Heigl reveals the reasons for the farewell

In recent days the magazine The Wrap reported Ellen Pompeo’s statements released in her weekly podcast which she had as a guest Patrick Dempsey.

Grey's Anatomy 18, announced the return of Abigail Spencer

The actress, class 1969, talked about the quarrel with Denzel Washington, called by executive producer Debbie Allen to direct an episode of the series so as to convince the protagonist of Grey’s Anatomy to stay.

Ellen Pompeo recounted how the misunderstanding immediately returned: “We didn’t make it without a confrontation, but these are the actors. Passion and courage and this is where you get the magic and where you get the good things. So, it was a fantastic experience, it really was ”.

