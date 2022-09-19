“Grey’s anatomy” leaves Amazon Prime Video: where can you see the medical series with Ellen Pompeo? | Cinema and series

The extensive series “Grey’s anatomy” will once again change its streaming broadcast. After spending a long season on Netflix, the medical drama moved to Amazon First Video. However, now he will leave this platform to go to one under the command of Disney.

With season 19 of the series about to hit television, fans are rushing to catch up on everything that has happened at Gray Sloan Memorial. Also, it is expected to know what will happen to Meredith Grey, a character who will have a shorter participation than in past seasons.

When is “Grey’s Anatomy” coming out on Amazon Prime Video?

Thanks to the Amazon Prime Video application, we see that “Grey’s anatomy” can be seen in said streaming until October 1, 2022. In this way, all 17 seasons of the series will be withdrawn.

Where can you see “Grey’s anatomy” after leaving Amazon Prime Video?

With the output of “Grey’s anatomy” from Amazon Prime Video, the platform that will take all seasons of the medical drama is Star Plusbrand under the seal of Disney.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is one of the longest series currently airing on TV. Photo: Star Plus

First preview of season 19 of “Grey’s anatomy”: what will we see in the new chapters?