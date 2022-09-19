Entertainment

“Grey’s anatomy” leaves Amazon Prime Video: where can you see the medical series with Ellen Pompeo? | Cinema and series

The extensive series “Grey’s anatomy” will once again change its streaming broadcast. After spending a long season on Netflix, the medical drama moved to Amazon First Video. However, now he will leave this platform to go to one under the command of Disney.

