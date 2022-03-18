‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Maggie Pierce meets Ellis Gray and discovers what they have in common

James 26 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 43 Views

Gray Anatomy fans got to see Ellis Gray (Kate Burton) in season 18. Since she died, the show had to get creative, but it ultimately reunited Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and her birth mother. This is how she reacted upon learning about the tricky surgeon.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Grey’s Anatomy episode “The Makings of You.”]

Source link

About James

Check Also

Rules that Marvel actors must follow for MCU movies | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Always be available to re-record To record the scenes, hours of production are needed and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved