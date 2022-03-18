‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Maggie Pierce meets Ellis Gray and discovers what they have in common

Gray Anatomy fans got to see Ellis Gray (Kate Burton) in season 18. Since she died, the show had to get creative, but it ultimately reunited Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and her birth mother. This is how she reacted upon learning about the tricky surgeon.

Maggie Pierce is the daughter of Ellis Gray in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Grey’s Anatomy It started with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) as a medical intern. Her name was a big deal to everyone, as Ellis Gray was an acclaimed surgeon. But the end of the episode revealed that Ellis was receiving 24-hour care for Alzheimer’s.

Meredith eventually found out that Ellis was having an affair with Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr.). In the season 10 finale, it was revealed that they had a child together, and that child was Maggie.

Maggie has become close to Meredith and Richard over the years. She but she never got to meet Ellis because he died in season 3.

Maggie meets Ellis Gray and discovers that she was interested in cardio

“The Makings of You” shows Maggie and Winston (Anthony Hill) watching Meredith’s children while she was in a cabin with Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). Zola (Anela Gumbs) finds a letter with “Margaret” written on it in Meredith’s closet. Maggie opens it and discovers that it is from Ellis Grey.

Maggie is also feeling unwell, so she takes some medicine. As she reads the letter, she has a vision of Ellis in her room reading it to her. Ellis reveals that she once wanted to major in cardio instead of general surgery, but was talked out of it. This excited Maggie. The mother went on to say that she was remarkable because she didn’t let “inconsequential” things get in her way. Maggie’s excitement is short-lived because this comment offends her.

He also learns that Ellis chose his adoptive parents. They offered to give the surgeon updates on Maggie, but she refused. Ellis wrote that she is sorry that Meredith never met Maggie because she could have used a sister. He then said that he did his best with Maggie by giving her another home. Maggie then hugged her adoptive mother in a dream.

The episode ended with Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), Maggie and Meredith sitting together. Maggie decided to burn the letter because she realized that, after all, she did not lack for anything in her life.

Fans were shocked by new details about Maggie

Many fans were delighted to see Ellis again. They had different reactions to what her mother had to say in her letter on Reddit.

“Ellis picking the parents actually makes sense lol perfectionism even in that,” one fan wrote.

“Ellis wanted to do cardio?! Ooo I’m intrigued and surprised!!” someone else wrote.

Another fan reacted to Ellis’s desire to do cardio: “It makes a lot of sense, with her lucid conversation with Cristina.”

Some fans were unsure about the ending of the episode. “I feel like I might regret burning the letter,” one fan wrote.

“Burning the letter seems a bit dramatic,” another person agreed.