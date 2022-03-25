‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Meredith and Nick took a big step in their relationship

James 5 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 50 Views

Gray Anatomy shows Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) in a new relationship. However, she has been taking it easy with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). The good news is that they took a big step before she made a career decision.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Grey’s Anatomy episode “Put the Squeeze on Me.”]

Source link

About James

Check Also

Anne Hathaway beat out Kelly Clarkson on her own song

On March 22, Anne Hathaway made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved