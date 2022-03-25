‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Meredith and Nick took a big step in their relationship

Gray Anatomy shows Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) in a new relationship. However, she has been taking it easy with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). The good news is that they took a big step before she made a career decision.

Meredith and Nick meet again in season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Season 18 began with Meredith going to Minnesota due to a job offer. Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and that he wants to fund Meredith’s research into the disease in order to cure it. He agreed to be in Minnesota twice a week and have Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) on her team.

She also reconnected with Nick, who works at the same hospital. They started out having some cute dates and eventually became physically intimate. But she still felt like their lives were separate until “The Makings of You.”

The couple wanted to spend time alone in a cabin, but Nick’s niece was there with her boyfriend. This family time brought them closer together, and Meredith tried to give her some advice.

Meredith and Nick’s Lives Begin to Merge in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Meredith and Nick’s long-distance relationship could change after weeks of spending time together in Minnesota hotel rooms. “Put the Squeeze on Me” showed that Dr. Hamilton asked in front of her staff that she join her team on a permanent basis as director of the Gray Center and Chief of General Surgery, since the operation hers was a success. Meredith was offended by the public pressure of it all.

He talked to Nick and told him that his life in Seattle with his children made the job offer difficult. Nick mentioned meeting his children and how they could have a life in Minnesota. Meredith accused Nick of being with her to get grants from her and he accused her of looking for trouble in big situations. He told her to do what she wanted to do in the end.

The episode ended with Nick meeting his children. They were told that they met when Meredith saved Nick’s life.

Fans predict what Meredith will decide

The show has yet to reveal whether Meredith will pick up and move in or stay in Seattle. But fans are making their predictions on Reddit.

“I think eventually Nick will come to Seattle,” one fan predicted.

“While I wouldn’t want Maggie to be the ‘lead’ per se, I wouldn’t mind if Ellen left the show at this point,” another fan replied. “To be completely honest, I would prefer the show to end at this point and end as much as possible. I love the show and have been watching it since it started airing, but I’m [sic] done to be honest.”

“That was really very sweet. Nick, move to Seattle!!!” someone else wrote.

It seems like fans aren’t worried about Meredith going anywhere. But they’ll have to keep watching to be sure.