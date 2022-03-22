Grey’s Anatomy: Meredith Grey’s New Step Worries Medical Drama Fans

This season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, without a doubt, has caused the tension to rise more and more due to the growing pains of the characters, including the protagonist of this ABC medical drama, Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo).

Grey’s Anatomy has become one of the most popular and longest-running medical dramas in American television history. ABCthanks to this, the fame of the leading actress, Ellen Pompeohas risen internationally, positioning itself as one of the best paid in the industry.

Grey’s Anatomy fans worry about Meredith Grey’s future

season 18 of Grey’s Anatomywithout a doubt it is loaded with a lot of drama, because of it, the new step of Meredith Gray has been worrying its viewers of ABCWell, the renowned doctor took advantage of a great opportunity in Minnesota, and since then, the followers fear that she may end up staying there forever.

Season 18 showed Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) offering Meredith the opportunity to work with her team in Minnesota to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease. This is personal to Dr. Hamilton because he was diagnosed with the disease and she began to lose control of her body, and therefore important to Meredith as she tries to find out more about it.

In the deal Meredith made, she claimed to spend several days in Minnesota each week doing research, while her other time is spent at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. Despite having a pretty tight schedule, Meredith managed to connect with Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) and started dating.

On March 24, the episode “No Time to Die” will be broadcast, which promises to show the case of a man being admitted to the hospital with a snake trying to kill him, however, Meredith can also be seen in this preview back in Minnesota.

Many fans disagree with how things are going in this medical drama from ABC. There are even several people who hope that Nick will move to be close to Meredith instead of him being the other way around.

It’s more likely that Nick followed Meredith back to her estate where her family is, but we’ve also seen how dedicated he is to his niece. Fans will have to watch the next episode to see how it all plays out.