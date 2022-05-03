Grey’s Anatomy: Photos from the medical drama’s 400th episode celebration

The cast members of Grey’s Anatomy have celebrated one of the most important milestones in television, after filming the 400th episode of the medical drama with its 18th season, and the photos show the happiness of all of them.

season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy is gearing up for one of television’s biggest milestones, after the first photos of the cast members filming the medical drama’s 400th episode were confirmed and revealed. But, to mark the occasion, ABC Y ABCSignature They met with the protagonists, the technical team and the creative team for this great celebration.

Grey’s Anatomy: Cast Members Celebrate Drama’s 400th Episode

The cake cutting ceremony of the 400th episode of Grey’s Anatomy It took place on Monday May 2 in the city of Los Angeles. Additionally, during the celebration, the network and studio surprised the drama’s cast and crew with an on-stage dedication, permanently commemorating the show’s legacy at Prospect Studios as a reminder of the magic being created there.

In addition to the cake for the 400th episode of Grey’s Anatomya commemorative plaque was also handed out for being one of the longest running medical dramas in the television industry since its release in March 2005, which was created by Shonda Rhimes.

Let’s remember that episode 400 is the end of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, which will be a special two-hour event to be held on Thursday, May 26, where chapter 19 and 20 will join to close the delivery with a flourish. But, with the photos that have been shown from the cast members’ celebration, viewers can already get an idea of ​​what will be seen.

Grey’s Anatomy: Appreciation plaque for the 400th episode

Grey’s Anatomy: 400th Episode Appreciation Cake

Grey’s Anatomy: Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. in celebration of the 400th episode

Grey’s Anatomy: Cast Members Share 400th Episode Celebration

However, before the final episode of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomyit has been confirmed that episode 16 to be broadcast on May 5, will see the return of Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Montgomery, while Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) will face an unhappy Dr. Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) facing audits at several of his Foundation’s hospitals, leading to more problems with Dr. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).

While episode 17 and 18 will air on May 12 and 19, it has been revealed that a former patient of Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmac) is in the ER with his pregnant wife, and Bailey gets an offer from Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). While a dinner will also be prepared in honor of Nick. But, until now, the plot of the end of the drama is not known, but according to rumors, it seems that an exit from Ellen Pompeo will be seen.